Family members urged members of the public who were in the vicinity that afternoon to come forward with information.

Family of cyclist, 37, killed in Katong accident appeals for witnesses: ‘We want to know the full truth’

A family grieving the death of a 37-year-old cyclist, who was knocked down by a tipper truck while apparently on her way to pick up her four-year-old child from school, is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The fatal accident occurred at around 3.15pm on Nov 11 at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens in Katong .

The appeal for witnesses was shared on Instagram and Facebook on Nov 13.

In the post, family members said the cyclist, Raashi, was on her way to pick up her four-year-old child from school when the accident happened.

“We are still trying to understand what happened that afternoon, and as a family we want to know the full truth for her and for her child,” the post read.

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Family members urged members of the public who were in the vicinity that afternoon to come forward with any information, dashcam, CCTV, or phone footage.

“Even something that seems small could help us,” the post added.

Those with information can contact the family through the following channels:

Witnesses can also submit footage directly to the police through the I-Witness platform.

“We are deeply grateful for any information you can provide. Thank you for your kindness and support during this painful time,” the post concluded.

In an Instagram Story post, family members added: “Raashi was so dearly loved, and it’s evident from the number of people helping identify potential witnesses.”

Tipper truck driver arrested

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said a 37-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The 47-year-old male tipper truck driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death. Police investigations are ongoing.

PHOTO: IAMEJAZ/TIKTOK

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming extended his condolences in a Facebook post on Nov 12, describing the accident as “ heartbreaking ”.

He also urged drivers of heavy vehicles to take extra care and check their blind spots. Members of the public are encouraged to be alert and mindful of their surroundings.

The accident came after another collision involving a 52-year-old male cyclist and taxi at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link on the same day . The cyclist was taken conscious to hospital.

Less than 24 hours later, a 24-year-old cyclis t was killed in an accident involving a tipper truck in Changi at about 8am on Nov 12 . The 38-year-old truck driver i s assisting with police investigations.

Stomp has reached out to justiceforraashi for more information.

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