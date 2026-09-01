The family of three appeared upset that they weren’t allowed to place their water bottle on the table.

Family of 3 and drinks stall owner clash over water bottle at Chong Pang coffee shop

A family of three and a drinks stall owner got into a heated argument at a coffee shop in Sembawang Road over whether a water bottle could be placed on their table.

The three-minute video, which appears to have been recorded by the drinks stall owner of Chong Pang Nasi Lemak coffee shop, was shared by Facebook user @Bella lux on Aug 30.

In the video, a young man and his parents question why the stall owner will not allow them to place a water bottle on the table where they are seated.

The stall owner explains that it is the coffee shop’s rule and points out that a "banner” has already been put up, asking the family to look at it.

He adds that they can place the bottle on a chair instead, and says the rule does not apply to children, but points out that all three family members are adults.

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The family challenges the rule, while the stall owner says he will continue to remove the bottle if it is placed on the table.

The argument escalates, with the older man calling the stall owner an “ah kua” — a derogatory colloquial term typically used to refer to an effeminate man or a transgender.

The family insists that the chair is for sitting and that the bottle should be placed on the table .The stall owner can then be heard saying: “Why do you have to do this? I already told you nicely.”

The video has garnered more than 579,000 views, 2,000 reactions and 1,500 comments.

It was also shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall, where it has racked up more than 122,000 views, 1,500 likes and 210 comments.

Family says video does not show full story

The younger man in the video, who identified himself as Brandon, shared his family’s side of the story in an Instagram post on Aug 31.

He alleged that the video did not show the full incident and claimed the stall owner had thrown their water bottle out of the coffee shop twice.

According to Brandon, his father retrieved the bottle the first time, while his mother picked it up the second time. He said this was when his father became “visibly angry and upset”.

He also alleged that the stall owner challenged his father to a fight at the back alley, which his father refused, and said he has since made a police report.

He also said he has a recording of what happened.

“I am unable to disclose or share it at this time as the matter is currently under police investigation,” he wrote in the post.

Brandon also apologised to his LGBTQ+ friends and the wider community for his father’s remarks during the altercation.

“I hope everyone can avoid making premature conclusions based solely on the video currently circulating.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Stomp has reached out to the original poster Bella Lux for more details.

Netizens divided over who was at fault

Netizens appeared split over who was to blame.

Some felt there was nothing wrong with bringing a water bottle into the coffee shop.

“Why control customers to bring water bottle? Too much, leh,” said an Instagram user.

Others felt the family should simply have followed the coffee shop’s rules.

“Aiyo. Don’t give everyone difficult, la (sic). Three adults eh. Why must be like this?” said an Instagram user.

“The owner is not wrong to stop the family from drinking their own water in the coffee shop,” a Facebook user commented.

“A privately owned coffeeshop or kopitiam can legally stop patrons from bringing and drinking their own external beverages, including personal water bottles in some strict establishments, because they are private property.”

Several netizens felt both sides could have handled the situation better.

“I would cooperate by not drinking on premises, but I don’t think anyone should have the right to assume I’ll be drinking and take away my bottle,” said a Facebook user.

“Owners of private businesses can stop or refuse entry to anyone without providing any reason. It’s legal. But he can’t touch or take consumers’ items,” another Facebook user said.

Several users also claimed this was not the first time the stall had attracted attention over its rule on outside drinks.

“Just don’t patronise this shop,” another commented.

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