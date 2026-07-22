“His responses were, objectively, inappropriate and questionable,” Minister Shanmugam said in a Facebook post on July 22.

Faishal Ibrahim given a fair hearing, his messages were ‘inappropriate and questionable’: Shanmugam

Zhaki Abdullah

The Straits Times

July 22, 2026

Former Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim’s messages to a woman were “objectively, inappropriate and questionable”, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on July 22.

He added that Faishal was given a fair hearing, and had himself come to the conclusion that his position as MP and Minister was untenable.

“Regardless of his intentions, one has to look at the evidence and facts,” Shanmugam said in a Facebook post.

Shanmugam was referring to a series of exchanges between Faishal and an unnamed member of the public, over which Faishal resigned on July 20.

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In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Faishal said there was no physical relationship between him and the woman, and he had not intended for the interactions to develop into one.

Shanmugam said there was a series of online interactions between Faishal and the woman in question, who was not named.

“Faishal explained that he was worried the lady might react negatively if he abruptly cut her off,” he said.

“Nevertheless, his responses were, objectively, inappropriate and questionable,” Shanmugam said, adding his responses came across as engaging with her.

“Indeed, that was how the lady interpreted his responses, and said she was encouraged to continue,” he added.

However, when Faishal tried to stop the online exchanges, she became angry, Shanmugam said.

She subsquently e-mailed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, sending him some of the messages and pictures in their interactions, alleging harassment by Faishal, he said.

“Faishal too alleged the lady had harassed him. That is why the matter was referred to the police to investigate,” Shanmugam said.

Once the woman e-mailed PM Wong, the matter ceased to be a “purely private, consensual matter between two individuals”, he added, noting the escalation of the matter had made it “semi-public”.

“She had lodged a complaint against a public office holder,” said Shanmugam, adding it then became necessary for the Prime Minister’s Office to consider the appropriateness of Faishal’s interactions.

Most of the interactions between Faishal and the woman took place through online messages, and they also met on the sidelines of public events, PM Wong said in a statement on July 20.

Faishal was given a fair hearing, the Home Affairs Minister said.

“Regardless of his intentions, one has to look at the evidence and facts,” he said. He noted that Faishal himself had acknowledged that he should not have allowed his exchanges with the woman to carry on and that clear boundaries should have been established from the start.

“He also came to the conclusion that his position as MP and Minister was untenable. That is why he decided to resign and PM accepted his resignation,” Shanmugam said.

The standards governing personal conduct in these sorts of situations have been set out by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and more recently by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong when he was prime minister, Shanmugam noted.

“The principle is straightforward. Where a matter remains entirely private and inappropriate conduct stops after counselling, it can remain a private matter,” he said.

“But when the matter enters the public domain through a complaint or otherwise, it must be examined and if there has been impropriety appropriate action must follow.”

Faishal entered politics as part of the PAP’s Marine Parade GRC team in 2006 and was re-elected for three more terms in Nee Soon GRC. He returned to Marine Parade for the 2025 General Election, where his team won uncontested.

Faishal was formerly a National University of Singapore real estate professor before joining politics. He joined the front bench in 2012 as a parliamentary secretary for transport.

He was promoted to senior parliamentary secretary in 2017, holding portfolios in education, and social and family development.

In 2020, he became a minister of state.

In PM Wong’s Cabinet reshuffle in May 2025 following the general election, he was promoted to senior minister of state and acting minister.

Shanmugam said Faishal carried out his work conscientiously and made extensive contributions, including in Nee Soon GRC.

“Faishal is someone who has always been focused on making a difference to the lives of others. He is a true gem. His heart is in the right place – to serve the people,” he wrote.

“I haven’t come across many people, in or out of government, better than Faishal.”

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