Facial recognition devices spotted at Punggol Coast MRT, trial draws curiosity and privacy concerns

The devices were mounted on two separate priority gantries.

Facial recognition devices set up at Punggol Coast MRT station have caught the attention of commuters, while others have raised privacy concerns.

When Stomp visited the MRT station on the morning of July 31, two facial recognition devices were mounted on separate priority gantries.

A sign on the ground marked out a facial recognition detection zone.

A detection zone marker for the facial recognition device. STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG

The device, roughly the size of a small tablet, had a camera mounted at the top with an on-screen arrow instructing commuters to “look at the camera”.

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According to a TikTok post by 8 Days, a station staff member said that the device is currently being trialled. Commuters would have to register to link their transport card with their facial recognition profile.

In 2016, The Straits Times reported that Singapore Technologies (ST) Electronics had developed a facial recognition system — the Advance Fare Gate system — that can identify commuters as they pass through fare gates.

Although local and overseas train operators have reportedly shown interest in the system, it is unclear if it is the same system being trialled at Punggol Coast MRT.

A form of ‘surveillance’?: Commuters raise concerns

Most commuters Stomp spoke to said they did not notice the device.

Ms Lee, a 63-year-old retiree who was meeting her friends nearby, said she struggled to understand how commuters were meant to use the device.

Her 66-year-old travel companion agreed, likening it to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) facial recognition system deployed at immigration clearance.

Another commuter, 59-year-old Mr Chua, wondered if the device would make entering the MRT a hassle, especially for elderly commuters.

“I don’t really know this technology stuff,” he added.

On TikTok, some netizens viewed the technology with scepticism, asking if it was a form of “surveillance”.

“Taping EZ-Link only take 2 seconds, this face recognition I think take like 5-8sec and it will jam the entrance,” one netizen commented.

Another asked: “What about twins?”

Punggol resident supports move

However, one Punggol resident who spotted the devices felt it was a step in the right direction.

“Of course there will be resistance at first, and I’ll probably wait until more people have used it before I am convinced to sign up,” the 25-year-old told Stomp.

“But I believe Singapore also has a lot of measures in place to protect Singaporeans and our privacy.”

Stomp has reached out to the Land Transport Authority for more information.

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