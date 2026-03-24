Explosions heard as PMD catches fire in Woodlands HDB corridor, owner denies battery caused blaze

The owner had at least one PMD and multiple bicycles parked along the corridor. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The owner of a personal mobility device (PMD) has denied that its battery caused a fire along the corridor of a Woodlands HDB block, after the blaze left residents shaken and two people taken to hospital.

The fire broke out at about 6pm on March 22 on the 12th floor of Block 693D Woodlands Avenue 6.

A member of the public told Shin Min Daily News he heard two loud explosions before the corridor was engulfed in flames.

Video footage shared with Shin Min showed thick smoke billowing from a corner unit, while Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers worked to extinguish the fire and clear clutter from the stairwell.

The corridor was left blackened, with melted wires and ash scattered across the floor. The unit’s main door and the emergency exit door were also scorched.

The stairwell was cluttered with items such as bed frames, delivery bags and trolleys. At least one PMD and five bicycles, belonging to the flat’s owner, were parked outside.

Owner denies battery caused fire

The owner, a 59-year-old food delivery rider, told reporters that he was at his mother’s house celebrating Hari Raya when he received a call from the police.

“The PMD that caught fire was one I used for deliveries, but it had been broken for six months. I was told the battery was spoiled, and I had nowhere to store it at home, so I left it in the corridor,” he said.

“I don’t understand why authorities say the battery caused the fire.”

He added that he keeps another PMD stored safely inside his home and has lived in the block for six to seven years without incident.

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said the fire was extinguished with a hosereel.

One person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, while another was taken to Woodlands Hospital.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire likely started from the battery of the PMD,” SCDF said, adding that the public should adopt safe practices, such as avoiding prolonged or overnight charging of batteries.

Neighbours raise safety concerns

Mr Lim (transliterated), a 65-year-old construction worker living on the same floor, said he heard three to four explosions before neighbours began knocking on doors to inform residents about the fire.

He was only allowed to return to his unit at about 10 pm.

Another female resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said PMDs and bicycles are often parked along the narrow corridor, with some residents — including the elderly — charging them there.

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