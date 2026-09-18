He described the journey as “frictionless” and one “where your time matters”.

Expat praises ‘luxurious hospitality’ of taking MRT to catch a plane: ‘Frictionless, where your time matters’

An expat living in Singapore has praised his experience of taking the MRT to catch a flight, describing the journey as “frictionless” and one “where your time matters”.

Swiss hospitality consultant Colin Treuthardt says in a clip shared on the Instagram page @thesituationreportkakee that one of the most luxurious experiences he has had in Singapore was heading from Clementi MRT Station to Changi Airport early in the morning.

“I was going to Thailand, I live in Clementi, I took the first MRT at 5.30-ish and my plane was at 7.30,” he says.

“That’s risky, but that’s a true luxurious hospitality moment — me going to the MRT on time, it reaches Changi at the precise time it said it would, you take the Skytrain in one minute it’s there, you clear the customs, don’t even need your passport,” he explains.

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He added that it took him just 25 minutes to get from Changi Airport MRT station to his seat on the plane.

“That kind of experience that is frictionless, where your time matters, yeah, this for me is a good example,” says Treuthardt.

Treuthardt also posted about the experience on LinkedIn, calling it the “best hospitality experience he had in a long time”.

“Great hospitality is not about adding more. Sometimes, it’s about removing friction,” he said.

Netizen disagree with his definition of luxury

The post, shared on Sept 12, has garnered more than 250,000 views and 100 comments. The video was also shared on TikTok, where it racked up more than 107,000 views, 3,715 reactions, and 90 comments.

Several netizens couldn’t agree with his definition of what luxury was.

“Not quite luxury,” said an Instagram user.

“This is not luxury, lah! But that said, having experienced Singapore and others, the difference is how you design a city from experience as a measure versus functional excellence as a measure,” another said.

One netizen suggested that the experience might feel luxurious as other countries are ineffiicent.

“Systems working (as) they’re supposed to isn’t a luxury, other nations not being able to maintain their own efficiency doesn’t make an efficient system a luxury. The push to normalise inefficiency is what makes efficiency feel luxurious,” the Instagram user said.

Some netizens, however, questioned the authenticity of his story.

“I believe you need to check in physically at Scoot at least 60 minutes before the flight takes off. The MRT ride from Clementi takes 74 minutes. It’s not possible to arrive in time if one takes the 5.30am train,” said a netizen,

However, another said Treuthardt’s version of events can stand scrutiny, explaining that a trip from Clementi to Changi Airport — including a transfer at Tanah Merah — would take just 57 minutes.

“So he should reach by 6.30am, which is when boarding starts for his flight,” said the netizen, adding that if he had done an online check-in and did not have check-in baggage, the story would be realistic.

There were netizens who thought he was just lucky to have made it to his flight.

“You are lucky but don’t try it next time,” said one netizen. “You are just super lucky that the MRT happened to be working that day and did not break down,” another said.

There were those who, like Treuthardt, appreciated efficiency as a luxury.

“Everytime I travel, the more I appreciate arriving back in Changi,” said a netizen. “Living in Singapore is a luxury experience in itself,” another said.

Some felt that those unable to appreciate efficiency as a luxury simply took it for granted.

“Sometimes those who live their whole life in Singapore need to rest and digest the little good things that made Singapore (the envy) of other countries,” said one netizen. Another, who claimed to have lived in Europe and now in the US, said: “Singaporeans who complain need to appreciate that we have been so utterly pampered by our country. We take all the ‘luxuries’ for granted in Singapore.”

Several netizens praised Treuthardt.

“Love this man! The way he appreciates the efficiency in Singapore,” said a netizen.

“Oh the beautiful words... Singaporeans need to learn from this man!” another said,

One netizen, though, felt he should not have rushed.

“You should arrive at Changi Airport at least two hours before departure. It’s a great place to hang out and spend some time in,” said the netizen.

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