Cherry Tan and her husband, Duncan Hsu, are co-founders of Kiang Kiang Taiwan Teppanyaki.

Ex-SQ stewardess to close Taiwan teppanyaki stall in Woodlands due to poor sales: ‘I don’t think we can do this anymore’

A former Singapore Airlines (SQ) stewardess is set to close her Taiwan teppanyaki hawker stall in Woodlands after two years, due to poor sales.

Cherry Tan — better known online as Cherry Kiang — and her husband, Duncan Hsu, are co-founders of Kiang Kiang Taiwan Teppanyaki, which serves Taiwanese-style western food. The business has two hawker outlets — one at Block 325 Woodlands Street 32 and the other at Block 412 Bedok North Avenue 2.

In an Instagram reel posted on Nov 16 , Tan explained why they had decided to close her first stall at Woodlands.

Cherry Tan and her husband, Duncan Hsu, are co-founders of Kiang Kiang Taiwan Teppanyaki. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

‘I don’t think we can do this anymore’

Admitting that she is “not okay” and “done pretending”, Tan, 31 , says she feels relieved to talk about the closure out loud.

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She says the stall has been struggling since February 2025, recording $300 to $400 in daily sales .

“My husband and I haven’t drawn a salary for the past 3 months,” Tan says.

With an infant to care for, she describes their situation as “difficult”.

Tan shared that their Bedok outlet had previously been doing well enough to make up for the losses incurred at the Woodlands stall.

However, Tan said that business at the Bedok outlet is also “slowing down” and barely breaking even, adding to their financial strain.

“With Woodlands consistently losing money, I don’t think we can do this anymore,” she says.

Holding back tears, Tan adds: “I just want to find a solution to sustain so that I can have food for my baby.”

She ends the video by appealing for support, explaining that their contract expires in January next year, which is likely when the Woodlands outlet will close.

In the caption, Tan also thanked customers for supporting the stall over the past two years.

Their contract expires in January next year, which is likely when the Woodlands outlet will close. STOMP PHOTOS: GLEN LAI

Stomp has reached out to Tan for more information.

‘Running F&B really not easy’: Netizens

Tan’s video has since garnered more than 220,000 views and 260 comments, with many netizens expressing encouragement and support.

“Running F&B really not easy. Jiayou!” a user wrote.

Several commenters expressed sadness over the impending closure, saying they were regular customers at the stalls.

“Take care especially since you have a baby to feed. Stay strong. Will come to support you,” one said.

Others encouraged Tan not to lose heart, with one commenter saying it was okay to make adjustments as life priorities change.

“Nooo please Bedok residents let’s save them their food is so good,” another commented.

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