Ex-national weightlifter and oldest member of S’pore senior fitness group dies at 82

When Stomp interviewed him just three weeks ago, Ng seemed jovial and positive.

A post by the Team Strong Silvers Instagram page announced on July 4 that one of their core members, former national weightlifter Ng Bee Kia, has died.

In the post, the group stated that he passed away peacefully on July 3. Ng was the oldest member of the senior fitness group at 82 years old.

Ng represented Singapore as a weightlifter at the SEA Games in the 70s, winning three medals in total. In a past interview with The Straits Times, he shared he had to retire from the sport after getting married in 1978.

When Stomp interviewed him just three weeks ago, Ng seemed jovial and positive. He had said he felt “lifeless” sitting at home for too long after retirement, and emphasised, “Our body is like a machine, if you don’t keep using it, it will rust.”

He was recovering from knee surgery at the time of the interview, but still kept himself active with upper body workouts.

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The retiree said that after he stopped working in 2006, he decided to stay active by taking walks and going to the nearby park. He frequented the fitness corner there and gradually amped up his training, stating his body “felt better” with more exercise.

Team Strong Silvers was established in 2013 with three other core members. Their social media is often updated to showcase their workouts and nationwide active aging campaigns.

‘RIP legend’: Netizens respond to passing

Posts by the senior fitness group on social media announcing Ng’s passing have garnered hundreds of comments, with many calling him an inspiration to many.

Followers affectionately referred to him as “uncle” and sent their condolences.

“A sad day for the team and followers,” said one netizen.

Another user said, “Thanks for showing us that aging is something that is fulfilling and inspiring.”

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