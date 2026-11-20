Mohamad Joppri Harpawi, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a 27-year-old woman.

Ex-cop jailed 4 months for using criminal force to kiss woman on lips

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

Nov 19, 2026

A former police officer was on Nov 19 sentenced to four months’ jail for outraging the modesty of a woman by kissing her lips.

Mohamad Joppri Harpawi, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a 27-year-old woman, whose identity is protected by a gag order.

It was previously reported that Joppri resigned from the Singapore Police Force in February 2025.

The offence took place on March 17, 2024.

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The victim and her friend were at a club in Marina Bay Sands at around 2am that day when they met Joppri, his cousin and another man.

Joppri and the other two men were drinking alcohol when they invited the victim and her friend to join them.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Selene Yap, Timothy Ong and Clara Low said that after the victim drank around seven cups of a whiskey and coke mix, she felt her head feeling heavy and could barely walk.

At around 4.45am, the three men and the victim left the club together. Her friend had no clue she left with them.

Joppri, the victim and the two men were travelling in a van when Joppri’s cousin suggested they have sex with the victim. The cousin did not ask the victim if she was agreeable to it.

They eventually got two rooms in a hotel in Geylang, where the victim fell asleep.

At around 5.25am, Joppri entered one of the rooms and kissed the victim on her lips without her consent as she lay motionless on the bed.

When the victim realised what was happening, she pushed Joppri away and he left the room.

Later that morning, the victim told her friend about the incident and the police were notified. Joppri was arrested the same day.

Urging the court to impose a jail term of between 3½ months and five months, the prosecutors said the victim was vulnerable, adding that Joppri had exploited this vulnerability.

“It is trite that the exploitation of the vulnerability of an intoxicated victim constitutes an aggravating factor for the purposes of sentencing for sexual offences,” said the prosecutors.

Seeking a jail term of six weeks and compensation of $500, defence lawyer Kanthan Raghavendra of Kalidass Law Corporation said his client was facing challenges that affected his mental health before the incident.

The father of five had his divorce finalised 11 days before the offence and was facing bankruptcy proceedings, added the lawyer.

Those who use criminal force to outrage the modesty of a victim can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

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