Ex-Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap is now a realtor with ERA Real Estate Singapore.

Ex-Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap is now a real estate agent with ERA

Former Aljunied GRC MP and Workers’ Party (WP) vice-chairperson Faisal Manap is now a realtor with ERA Real Estate Singapore.

In a Sept 21 Facebook post, user Mohd Nizam Nawawi welcomed Faisal as the real estate company’s latest associate.

“Having been on the ground serving his constituents, and with those valuable experiences will bring much assurance that he’ll serve with nothing less than sheer honesty,” Nizam wrote in the caption.

The post included a photo of four men posing in front of an ERA LED sign, with Faisal standing second from the left.

Checks by Stomp showed that Faisal was registered as a real estate agent with ERA from Sept 16.

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Faisal was a HDB technical officer before joining politics

Before entering politics, Faisal reportedly worked as a Housing and Development Board (HDB) technical officer from 1998 to 2002.

In 2006, he joined the WP and made his political debut in the 2011 General Election, when he contested in Aljunied GRC. The WP team secured a historic victory, becoming the first opposition party to win a GRC, and went on to retain the constituency in the 2015 and 2020 general elections.

In the 2025 General Election, Faisal led a five-member WP team in contesting Tampines GRC. The team lost to the People’s Action Party (PAP), which secured 52.02% of the votes, compared with 47.37% for the WP.

Faisal continues to serve as the WP’s vice-chairperson — a position he has held since 2016 — despite no longer being an MP.

Stomp has reached out to Faisal and ERA for comments.

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