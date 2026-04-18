The TikTok user said she suffered seizures and was foaming at the mouth after attending the event. PHOTO: JEEEPPJI/TIKTOK

‘Everything went black’: Woman alleges being sprayed with ‘date rape’ drug at Bangkok Songkran event, suffers seizure

A woman claimed she was sprayed with a “date rape” drug during a Songkran event in Bangkok, causing her to suffer seizures and foam at the mouth.

Songkran, a national holiday marking the Thai New Year, falls on April 13 each year, with festivities lasting over a week. Celebrations are known for public water fights as a form of ritual cleansing.

This year, over 90 events were organised in Bangkok alone — drawing over 558,000 attendees to the capital as well as surrounding areas.

However, media outlets also reported that the death toll linked to the festivities has risen to over 191, largely due to road accidents, drink-driving, and reckless behaviour.

One festival-goer, who goes by @jeeppji on TikTok, recounted an unsettling experience after attending an event, sharing a photo of herself unconscious in the hospital on April 13.

In the on-screen text, she said she was drugged with gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) at a Songkran event at Route 66 — a popular nightclub in Bangkok — warning others to remain vigilant.

GHB, a nervous system depressant with sedative effects, is often misused as a “date rape” drug due to its odourless, colourless nature. The substance is also illegal in Thailand.

‘Everything went black’

The TikTok user added that she was sprayed in the face and mouth by a water gun.

“My friend took me to the hospital immediately because I was having seizures and foaming at the mouth,” she wrote.

In a comment, the user clarified that she arrived at the venue at 10pm, and began experiencing symptoms at around 11pm.

“I turned my back towards the stage for a moment, then when I turned back to my table, everything went black,” she wrote.

The post garnered over 1.5 million views, as alarmed netizens commented that the experience was “dangerous” and “scary”.

“Why are people doing such terrible things during a wonderful festival? Please take care of yourself,” one netizen wrote, wishing her a swift recovery.

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