Travellers should update their MyICA app before submitting arrival cards from Sept 30.

Enhanced SG Arrival Card to be available on MyICA app from Sept 30

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Sept 16, 2026

Travellers entering Singapore from Sept 30 can complete the enhanced Singapore Arrival Card via the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) mobile app, the authority said on Sept 16.

The enhanced arrival card, which adds new languages and allows travellers to scan their passports to fill in the required details, is currently available only on ICA’s website.

In a Facebook post on Sept 16, the authority said travellers should update their MyICA app before submitting arrival cards from Sept 30.

This also applies to travellers who use the app to generate QR codes for immigration clearance at land checkpoints, ICA added.

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The arrival card is a mandatory health declaration that all travellers must submit before arriving in Singapore. This includes Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, but excludes those transiting without seeking immigration clearance and residents travelling through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

Introduced in August, the enhanced arrival card is available in seven additional languages – Bahasa Indonesia, Dutch, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Filipino and Italian – bringing the total to 19.

In addition, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders can now auto-fill information by scanning their passports, alongside the existing option of using Singpass for information retrieval. The feature was previously available only to foreigners.

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