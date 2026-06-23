Employer sets trap with marked notes, catches freelance cleaner stealing cash

A woman devised a trap with planted dollar notes to catch her freelance cleaner stealing.

Suspecting that her freelance cleaner had been stealing money, a woman devised a trap using marked banknotes and a CCTV camera to catch her in the act.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the cleaner took the bait and was caught red-handed with three of the marked notes in her possession.

The cleaner, Nant Aye Thandar Soe, a 30-year-old Myanmar national, was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on June 15 after pleading guilty to one count of theft.

Employer plants 20 $50 notes

Nant worked as a freelance cleaner through the home-cleaning service platform Helpling.

Since September 2025, she had been cleaning the victim’s flat in Bedok South Avenue 3 every Thursday and was permitted to enter all rooms in the unit while carrying out her duties.

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According to CNA, the 35-year-old victim discovered some cash was missing from her bag on May 27 this year and suspected the cleaner was responsible.

The following day, she installed a CCTV camera in her home and thought of a plan to test her suspicions.

She placed 20 $50 notes in her wallet and noted down their serial numbers before leaving the bag in a corner of her bedroom.

At about 6.30pm on May 28, the cleaner arrived as scheduled to clean the unit.

Noticing a bag in one of the rooms had been left partially open, she decided to search through it.

She then took three $50 notes from the wallet, pocketed them, and continued cleaning as if nothing had happened.

At around 8pm, the victim checked her bag and discovered that three $50 notes were missing. She immediately confronted Nant.

The cleaner then took out four $50 notes out of her pocket.

After checking the serial numbers, the victim found that three of the notes matched those she had recorded earlier, prompting her to call the police.

The fourth $50 note belonged to the cleaner.

Cleaner sentenced to two weeks’ jail, removed from cleaning platform

On June 15, Nant pleaded guilty to one charge of theft.

Appearing in court via video link, Nant tearfully apologised for her actions through an interpreter and pleaded for leniency so she could return home sooner. She also promised not to reoffend.

The prosecution noted that she had no prior criminal record, and the judge sentenced her to two weeks’ jail.

Helpling Singapore told Shin Min that the cleaner involved had been permanently removed from the platform and would no longer be allowed to accept jobs through it.

A spokesperson said all service providers are required to undergo rigorous background checks and pre-service training before joining the platform.

The company added that it places users’ safety and privacy at the forefront and is reviewing ways to further strengthen its vetting procedures and enhance its service and safety standards.

The victim, who said she had long relied on Helpling’s cleaning services, expressed disappointment with the platform’s handling of the matter and said she would no longer use its services.

Stomp has reached out to Helpling for more details.

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