Elderly wanton noodle seller pushed at coffee shop now in hospital, police identify 40-year-old man

The elderly wanton noodle seller who was pushed at his coffeeshop is now in hospital.

The 73-year-old wanton noodle seller who was pushed to the ground at a coffee shop after patting a young girl on the head is now in hospital receiving medical attention.

A family member shared a photo on Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle’s Instagram Stories on Aug 16, showing Mr Yeo Song Khoon wearing a hospital gown and mask while seated in a wheelchair.

“Finally... my stubborn ol’man has agreed to go to the hospital and get himself properly checked,” the caption read.

“I just hope he didn’t finally agree because the pain has become unbearable,” the family member wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who has been checking in and showing so much care and concern for my father. For now, his health remains our priority.”

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The family later announced that its stall at Roxy Square along East Coast Road would be closed until Aug 20.

“Finally... my stubborn ol’man has agreed to go to the hospital and get himself properly checked.” PHOTO: BEING1TON/INSTAGRAM

Initially did not want to go to hospital

Yeo, the owner of Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle, had initially told Shin Min Daily News his back was somewhat painful after the fall, but he did not think there was a major problem.

He said he applied some ointment and took two painkillers.

“I don’t like going to the hospital, so I’ll see how things go first,” he said.

His family, however, was concerned because Yeo was involved in a traffic accident about 20 years ago and has implants on both sides of his hips.

His elder son-in-law, 54-year-old private-hire driver Zheng Zhi Cheng (transliterated), told Shin Min that Yeo also has unequal leg lengths and has had difficulty walking for years.

“Many people ask why he always has to hold onto tables when he walks. The truth is that he has difficulty with his legs and needs to hold onto something when walking. The doctor also told him that he must never fall,” he said.

After learning what had happened, Zheng rushed home and repeatedly urged his father-in-law to get checked, fearing that the implants in his hips might have shifted.

Patted girl on head because he found her adorable

The incident happened at the coffee shop in Roxy Square at about 4.40pm on Aug 15.

CCTV footage of the incident uploaded to @being1ton shows Yeo being pulled and falling to the ground during an encounter with a man. His family took to social media to seek the father’s identity.

Yeo told Shin Min that he had finished work and was buying coffee when he passed a table and saw a girl who appeared to be around around two or three years old.

Finding her adorable, he lightly patted her on the head.

“The girl’s father had just left at the time. After hearing what happened, he suddenly returned and angrily questioned me about why I had done that,” he said.

Although Yeo tried to explain himself, the girl’s father grabbed his arm and pulled him forcefully, causing him to fall to the ground.

Yeo’s younger son and son-in-law, who were working at the stall, heard a loud noise and rushed out to help him up.

His younger son, Yeo Zhi Wei, 29, said his father struck a table as he fell and also hit his head, leaving it swollen and red.

“I angrily asked him how he could treat an elderly person like that. If he were your father, would you treat him this way?” he said.

According to the elder Yeo, he did not feel any pain immediately after the fall. He also said the girl’s father apologised after learning about his mobility issues.

“After he found out about my condition, he also felt very sorry and said he wanted to buy me a drink. But I declined,” he said.

The elder man said the man also claimed to be from Australia.

As Yeo insisted that he was fine, his family allowed the man to leave.

Family lodges police report

Yeo’s elder son-in-law, Zheng Zhi Cheng (transliterated), a 54-year-old private-hire driver, said the family only realised the seriousness of the incident after reviewing CCTV footage.

At the time, Zhi Wei said a diner at the coffeeshop urged them to lodge a police report and offered to be a witness.

They subsequently decided to post the video online in hopes of locating the man and getting an explanation.

“His behaviour was really too violent. He practically dragged my father-in-law and threw him hard onto the ground,” he said.

“If he felt that my father-in-law’s actions were inappropriate, he could have reasoned with him or called the police instead of using force and pushing him to the ground.”

In an Instagram story posted on Aug 16, the family said it was now working closely with the police.

“I have faith that the man involved with be identified soon and that justice will be served through the proper process,” the caption wrote.

“I have faith that the man involved with be identified soon and that justice will be served through the proper process.” PHOTO: BEING1TON/INSTAGRAM

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that they have identified a 40-year-old man in relation to an incident involving the assault of the elderly man at 50 East Coast Road on Aug 15 at about 4.40pm. Police investigations are ongoing.

Members of the public are also advised not to speculate on the incident or its circumstances, and to allow the police to conduct investigations and establish the facts of the case.

Elderly man has been selling wanton noodles for over 40 years

The elderly stallholder is a well-known “loudspeaker” who has been selling wanton noodles for more than 40 years.

Shin Min previously reported in 2025 that he has been with Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle since the 1980s and still personally calls out customers’ order numbers.

His voice was measured at up to 111 decibels, earning him a reputation as the stall’s human “number-calling machine”.

His son said many regular customers know his father as a friendly and easy-going person.

“He’s just too kind. That’s why he keeps saying he doesn’t want to pursue the matter,” he said.

Members of public condemn act of violence

The CCTV footage has drawn widespread condemnation online, although some netizens acknowledged that parents may be uncomfortable with strangers touching their children.

Many felt that did not justify getting physical with an elderly man.

“So angry watching this!” one commenter wrote.

Ah Boys to Men actor Noah Yap who said he has patronised the stall for more than 10 years, also visited the stallowner after the incident.

He said the elderly man was doing well, remained his “chirpy self” and was in good spirits at the time.

“Violence is never the answer to anything. I hope we can spread a little more kindness to each other,” Yap wrote.

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