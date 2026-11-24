The men were seen kicking each other while on the ground.

Elderly men brawl in open space in Tampines, kick each other while grounded: ‘Ahgongs scissoring’

A pair of elderly men were caught in a brawl in an open space in Tampines, kicking each other even when they were grounded.

Footage of the incident was shared by Instagram user @sydishideee with the caption, “GTA6. Whose ah gongs! Say now!!” — a reference to the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI game that was released in mid-November 2026.

The clip, recorded in the open space beside Block 482 Tampines Street 43, starts with the two men on the ground locked in a scissor-hold as another man tries to separate them. Meanwhile, a fourth man observes from proximity.

The video then cuts to another scene in which the two men are on their feet. Despite being separated, one of them seemingly manages to land a punch to the other's head.

The fighting stops momentarily as the man who plays peacekeeper talks to the two brawlers before the video ends.

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There appear to be bloodstains on the shirt sleeve of the man who received the head shot.

There is no indication as to what led to the fight or when it happened.

Brawl between elderly men draws lighthearted comments, criticism

The original post on Instagram has garnered over 815,000 views and 600 comments on Instagram. The clip was also reshared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, where it garnered more than 38,000 views, 320 reactions, and 100 comments.

The video, which was sped up, making the elderly men’s movements appear comical, might have contributed to the lighthearted comments, with some alluding to the seniors’ vitality.

“Singaporean elders are strong, that’s what I can say. Haha,” said an Instagram user.

“Bruh would love to have mobility like this when I’m 70!” another said.

Yet another commented: “Old as hell and can still move like that, not bad.”

Others cracked jokes about how it was a good workout.

“Physical activities are important for the elderly,” said an Instagram user. “Any kind of exercise is still exercise,” said another user.

A third added, in jest: “It’s wonderful to see the elderly staying active and keeping fit.”

Several were amused by the awkward position that the pair found themselves in on the ground.

“NOT THE AHGONGS SCISSORING,” said an Instagram user. “First in my bloodline to see two ah gongs scissoring,” another user said.

Many netizens did not find anything funny about the episode, with some describing it as disgraceful.

“Men will never grow up no matter how old they are,” said an Instagram user.

“Another episode of old people misbehaving,” said another.

One netizen thought they’d be a poor example to children: “Two old uncles fight. Shame shame. Bad example for kids.” While another thought their actions were childish: “Like kindergarten kids in the playground.”

There were even multiple calls for the men to be locked away.

“There is a place called JAIL. They can have free food and lodging,” said a Facebook user.

Stomp has reached out to sydishideee for more details and to the police for comment.

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