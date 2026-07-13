Elderly man’s carefree dance moves at Berseh Food Centre charm netizens: ‘Cute lah, uncle’

An elderly man’s carefree dance moves at Berseh Food Centre have delighted netizens and even won him a few fans, with many saying they hope to enjoy retirement just like him one day.

The video, shared on Facebook pages Singapore Incidents and The SG Daily, as well as Instagram page @sgfollowsall on July 12, starts with a younger man singing the popular rap song, Ba Fang Lai Cai (Stacks From All Sides) by Chinese artist Skai IsYourGod.

The smartly dressed elderly man, who has a mug of stout in front of him, then rises to his feet and busts out into dance, directing his moves at those seated at his table. Another woman also dances in the background, but it is the man who steals the spotlight.

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but a subtitle in the video says the group does this every Wednesday and Friday.

The clip has so far garnered more than 116,000 views across multiple platforms, along with about 1,350 reactions.

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‘May they always be happy’

Many netizens were amused watching the elderly man let loose and were heartened to see seniors enjoying themselves.

“That’s how I envision retirement. Not picking up grandkids from school,” said a Facebook user. “Yes, enjoy retirement, not clean tables,” said another.

“It always feels great to see our older generation is living life to the fullest. May they always be happy,” wrote a netizen.

“Hope to see more of this!” yet another chimed in enthusiastically.

The dancing uncle also gained a few admirers.

“Cute lah, uncle,” said one. “The man very handsome,” another said.

Not everyone, however, was focused on the dancing.

“Performing in public, got apply for a public entertainment licence?” asked one Facebook user.

Another pointed out from an AI search that “coffeeshops and food courts also require proper Public Entertainment (PE) Licences if they wish to host live performers or allow patrons to actively sing”.

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