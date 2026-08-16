The family of an elderly man is seeking the identity of a man who pushed him to the floor at an East Coast coffeeshop.

Elderly man pushed down after patting girl’s head at East Coast coffee shop, family appeals to identify child’s father

The family of an elderly man is seeking the identity of a man who pushed him to the floor at The Bullion coffee shop in East Coast.

On the same day the incident occurred on August 15, CCTV footage was uploaded to Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle’s Instagram page.

“Today, an incident happened at our coffee shop that has left our entire family extremely upset and concerned,” the caption read.

The post has since amassed over three million views and more than 5,900 comments.

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Man pushes elderly man to ground after patting child’s head

The footage shows an elderly man slowly walking along the aisle between the tables at the coffeeshop, using them for support.

As he passes a woman dining with her young daughter, he pats the child’s head in what appears to be a friendly gesture.

However, the girl’s mother immediately reaches out in what looks like an attempt to stop him, while her father, who is seen at the drinks stall, rushes over to confront the elderly man.

As the elderly man appears to be trying to explain himself, the younger man points at him before shoving him to the side, causing him to fall to the ground.

The elderly man’s family members who were present rushed over to help him up and seat him at a nearby table.

The young girl’s mother can be seen carrying her daughter while watching the situation from behind the man.

Family seeking to identify man

In the caption, a family member said they uploaded the CCTV footage to seek help in identifying the man who pushed their father.

They shared that their father is in his 70s and has previous leg and hip injuries.

Describing the incident as “heartbreaking”, the family member wrote that they were angry and had initially wanted to confront the man. However, despite what had happened to him, their father kept telling them that he was okay and did not want to pursue the matter further.

“That is the kind of person my father is. Even after being hurt, his first instinct was to let the matter go and not cause further trouble,” they said.

Man eventually apologised to elderly man

However, the family member later shared that the man eventually apologised to their father and offered him a drink.

In a second CCTV clip, which has since been deleted from Bei-Ing’s Instagram page but was uploaded by @sgfollowsall, the man can be seen sitting at the table and speaking with the elderly man.

Although they appreciated the apology, they said their father is now suffering from “severe back pain” following the incident.

“A drink and an apology cannot simply take away the physical pain or injuries he is experiencing,” they wrote.

What hurts them most, the family member said, is seeing their elderly father go about his day despite having difficulty walking, only to now suffer because of something that “could have been handled calmly with a conversation.”

“We are sharing this because we want to identify the man involved and seek justice for my father. We are not looking for anyone to harass or confront him. We simply want the truth to be known and for this matter to be addressed appropriately,” they concluded.

Stomp has reached out to being1ton for comment.

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