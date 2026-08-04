The elderly man’s hand was seemingly stuck in an iJooz vending machine in Hougang.

Elderly man rescued after hand gets trapped in Hougang iJooz vending machine, taken to hospital

An elderly man was pinned to the spot after his hand apparently got stuck in an iJooz vending machine in Hougang, prompting about eight police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers to come to his aid.

In a TikTok video posted by user @fengzhiyqnyan on Aug 3, an elderly man is seen bending towards the vending machine, with his right hand seemingly trapped in the machine’s retrieval pocket.

Two police officers stand next to the man, while another person shines a torchlight into the bin.

The video then cuts to another scene where multiple SCDF personnel arrive at the scene, and a wheelchair is positioned near the vending machine.

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In the comments, fengzhiyqnyan reminded netizens to refrain from reaching into the machine while it is in operation.

SCDF told Stomp that it received a call for assistance at 1 Hougang Street 91 at about 7.50pm on Aug 2.

One person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital, an SCDF spokesperson said.

Netizens raise safety concerns

The TikTok post garnered over 70,000 views, as netizens described the incident as “unfortunate”.

Others speculated that the man’s hand “could have been caught during the cup sealing process”.

One netizen also raised safety concerns, suggesting that the door be changed from an automated one to a manual one.

Stomp has reached out to fengzhiqnyan and iJooz for more information.

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