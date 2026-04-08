Elderly man pushes wife on luggage trolley at Changi Airport: ‘Relationship goals’

An elderly man was spotted pushing a woman, presumably his wife, on a luggage trolley at Changi Airport. PHOTO: ADHISHNI/TIKTOK

An elderly man was spotted pushing a woman, presumably his wife, on a luggage trolley at Changi Airport, with netizens describing the moment as “relationship goals”.

On April 6, TikTok user @adhishni uploaded a short clip capturing the elderly man’s heartwarming gesture at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The video, captioned, “Yea he might grow old with you but will he push you on a luggage trolley through Changi Airport T3,” has since drawn over 81,000 views and more than 8,000 likes.

‘Relationship goals’

Several users were touched by the gesture, with some praising the couple in the comments.

“Relationship goals!”, one wrote, while another described the moment as “so cute”.

Adhishni also included in the video, “And the award for the cutest couple at Changi Airport goes to:”.

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