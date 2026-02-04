The elderly man could be seen pulling out plastic food bags at a FairPrice outlet in Whampoa. PHOTO: PARVATHIK58/TIKTOK

Elderly man filmed pulling out roll of plastic food bags at FairPrice outlet in Whampoa

An elderly man was caught on video continuously pulling out a roll of plastic food bags at a FairPrice outlet in Whampoa.

In the 12-second TikTok clip, he can be seen standing in the fruit section of the supermarket, frantically grabbing dozens of plastic food bags typically used for fruits and vegetables.

At one point, the man looked towards the person filming the video, as he was glancing around.

Despite appearing to notice the person behind the camera, the man continued rolling the plastic food bags into a ball in his hands.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the incident took place at a FairPrice outlet in Whampoa.

The post, shared on 2 Feb, has garnered over 92,200 views, 460 reactions, and 260 comments.

According to FairPrice's website, only disposable carrier bags with handles or holes for handles are chargeable, regardless of material.

FairPrice customers are required to pay five cents for each disposable carrier bag, in line with the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Resource Sustainability Act.

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

Netizens criticise elderly man

Many netizens slammed the elderly man for his behaviour, with some questioning whether his actions should be considered theft.

"As a consolation, he didn't swipe the whole roll!" a user wrote.

Another suggested that the elderly man's behaviour stemmed from the introduction of plastic bag charges.

Others, however, criticised the person filming instead.

"How about asking uncle directly instead of recording?" the user questioned.

Stomp has reached out to parvathik58 and FairPrice for comment.

