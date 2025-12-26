Elderly man with dementia, missing for three days, found dead at Bukit Panjang park

A woman who saw a group of policemen in a park approached them out of curiosity — only to discover that they had found the body of her husband, who had been missing for three days.

On Dec 22, authorities issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 74-year-old Chan Tuck Chew, who was last seen at about 4am the previous day near Block 505 Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang.

At around noon the following day, Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off from a reader who said several police cars had been spotted near Pang Sua Park in Bukit Panjang.

When Shin Min reporters arrived, four police vehicles were seen parked outside the park. Part of the walkway was cordoned off, and a blue tent had been set up over the body.

Family members arrived to identify the body at about 2pm, and a woman was seen breaking down in tears at the scene. The body was taken away in a police hearse an hour later.

Police do not suspect foul play

Mr Chan's 30-year-old son said his mother was walking through the park at about 11am. Noticing a number of police officers there, she went forward to ask what had happened.

"When she realised a body had been found, she handed over my father's identity card and her personal particulars to the police. After verifying the details, they confirmed the deceased was my father," he said.

He added that his father still had his wallet and other belongings on him, and was wearing a tag with his mother's contact information.

Mr Chan's body was found on a small slope beside a fitness corner in the park, just several hundred metres from his home.

"We initially thought he couldn't have gone far. We searched the park several times over the past few days but didn't manage to find him," said his son, who explained that his father had dementia and Parkinson's disease and lived with his mother, who would usually keep the house keys away.

On the night he went missing, she forgot to do so before going to bed, and woke up to find her husband had left the house. "She waited for hours but he didn't return, so she made a police report after a neighbour advised her to do so."

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said that officers spotted a 74-year-old man lying motionless in the vicinity of Pang Sua Park at about 11.40am on Dec 23. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Family searched several places over three days

Over the past three days, the family searched areas where Mr Chan had previously lived, worked, or frequently visited, including Jurong, Bugis and Bukit Timah.

"We really searched everywhere we could, and kept appealing on social media, hoping someone would see him," his son said. He added that many concerned members of the public called after seeing the appeals, and that the family is grateful for the public's assistance.

Had gone missing twice before

Mr Chan first went missing in November 2024 and was later found near his home, having suffered a fall. He was subsequently hospitalised for more than two months.

Mr Chan went missing again in October this year and was taken to hospital after falling near his home.

