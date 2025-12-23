Police appealing for info on man, 74, last seen Jelapang Road at 4am on Dec 21

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 74-year-old Mr Chan Tuck Chew.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Block 505 Jelapang Road on Dec 21 at about 4am.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

