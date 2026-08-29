The woman kneels before two officers on an overhead bridge.

Elderly cyclist kneels before LTA officers on bridge in Geylang, agency says officers could have been ‘more sensitive’

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has acknowledged that its officers could have handled a situation with greater empathy, in response to a video where an elderly cyclist was spotted kneeling on an overhead bridge before two officers with her hands clasped together.

The video, shared on the singaporespeaks subreddit on Aug 27, shows a woman in a yellow shirt standing on an overhead bridge.

Stomp understands that the video was taken on the same day, near Block 95 Aljunied Crescent.

In the video, two enforcement officers stand in front of the woman, one holding a clipboard while the other appears to be using his phone. A bicycle is also parked nearby.

The woman then gets down to her knees, gesturing to the bicycle, while one of the officers approaches her, gesturing vigorously. The other officer points to his clipboard multiple times, and the woman gets up slowly.

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Officers ‘could have handled the situation with greater empathy’: LTA

In response to Stomp’s queries, an LTA spokesperson said that the agency empathises with the distress experienced by the elderly cyclist.

The spokesperson pointed out that cycling on overhead bridges is an offence as it can pose safety risks to pedestrians, and officers carried out enforcement duties in line with the rules.

“In this instance, while our officers had to carry out their enforcement duties, they could have managed the situation more sensitively,” the representative explained, adding that the officers have reflected on the incident and recognise that they “could have handled the situation with greater empathy”.

The agency will continue to strengthen officers’ training to manage situations sensitively, while ensuring safety rules are applied fairly and consistently to all users.

Stomp understands that the woman was given a notice of offence.

According to the Active Mobility Act, individuals who ride bicycles, power-assisted bicycles, personal mobility devices, or motor vehicles on pedestrian-only paths face a fine not exceeding $2,000, imprisonment not exceeding three months, or both, for their first offence.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Enforcement ‘has to be fair’: Netizens

In the comments section of the Reddit post, some netizens supported the enforcement officers, saying that rules had to be “unbiased and equal”.

“Law enforcement has to be fair, just because you kneel and beg does not mean you can get away scot-free,” the netizen said.

Another netizen agreed that cycling on overhead bridges was dangerous: “I ever crossed an overhead bridge before and someone rode on it at super high speed, and it is very dangerous for kids and elderly.”

One user, who said they lived near the bridge, explained that people cycling across it were a “constant sight and pain in the a**”.

However, others rallied behind the woman.

“We need to be a more gracious society,” another added.

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