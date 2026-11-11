The elderly cyclist starts pedalling forward even as the traffic light was showing red.

Elderly cyclist beats red light, but gets stranded in the face of oncoming traffic as light turns green

An elderly cyclist who beat the red light in River Valley and cycled against the flow of traffic has left netizens aghast, with many worried for his safety and others calling for him to be punished.

Footage of the incident was posted on Nov 7 by TikTok user @class2brider, who was seemingly waiting for the traffic light to turn green before turning right.

Based on the surroundings, the incident appears to have occurred at the junction of River Valley Road and Clemenceau Avenue, near UE Square.

After several vehicles finish making a right turn from the perpendicular road, the elderly rider, who is not wearing a helmet, propels his bicycle forward with his left foot. The traffic light was red at this point.

However, as he starts to pedal, the man finds himself in an awkward position, as the traffic light on the opposite side of the road turns green.

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Seemingly trying to avoid cars in the opposite direction that were turning right, the elderly man veers to his right, ending up on the opposite side of the road, where traffic is travelling in the other direction.

Sensing the precarious situation he is in, the man tries to manoeuvre himself to the other side of the road, but is unable to do so given the heavy flow of traffic.

He finally gets to the other side of the road when one of the vehicles stops and gives way to him.

An in-screen caption says. “Uncle be like: ‘Red light does not apply to me.” Followed by, “I am king of the road.”

It is unclear when the incident was recorded.

Netizens taken aback by cyclist’s behaviour

The post made has since garnered 67,000 views, 2,900 reactions, and 130 comments. The video was also shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, where it has racked up 29,000 views, 240 reactions, and 95 comments.

Several netizens were shocked by the cyclist’s behaviour.

“Ah Gong, what are you trying to do?” a Facebook user asked. “Uncle thinks he is bulletproof,” another Facebook user said.

Some felt he was putting himself in danger.

“Can’t wait to get his last cert,” said a Facebook user. “Uncle is challenging death,” another said. A third Facebook user said: “Ah Pek tired of living liaauuu.”

Many pointed out that the man’s action wasn’t just dangerous to himself, but to other road users too.

“Standard — think they are entitled,” said a Facebook user.

“Must fine all these cyclists for jaycycling causing danger and nuisance to all the road users! Very unfair to others!” another said. “They really don’t care or bother… Seeing such things more and more often nowadays, sigh,” yet another said.

Others said this was particularly so among older road users.

“That is why road accidents involving the elderly have been increasing. Most of them are entitled till they don’t care about traffic lights. Just jaywalk and cross whenever they like,” a Facebook user said.

“You see he can’t even cycle properly, his balance is off. These are the people that give drivers (and passengers) heart attacks,” another said.

Stomp has reached out to the class2brider for more details.

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