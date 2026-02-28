Elderly couple found dead in Punggol: Husband reportedly had depression and expressed worries about wife's care

A 71-year-old man who was found dead with his 66-year-old wife in a bloodstained flat in Punggol reportedly had depression, with neighbours reporting that the pair had looked frail and unwell leading up to the incident.

Shin Min Daily News reported that relatives found the couple lying motionless in their tenth-floor unit at Block 408B Northshore Drive.

Husband reportedly had depression

The deceased were identified as Lim Yuan Guang (transliterated) and his 66-year-old wife. According to records from the Registry of Marriages (ROM), the couple wedded in 1978 some 48 years ago.

Shin Min understands that Lim had depression. Neighbours said they were aware that he had been unwell and had noticed him looking pale. He had also confided in relatives that he was worried about his wife's illness and plans for her care in the future.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 6.25am that day, and the pair were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and police investigations are ongoing.

Bloodstains were seen throughout the unit's living room and at the doorway, and residents in the area speculated it was a case of murder.

Shin Min understands that both individuals sustained injuries from a sharp object and were found lying in the living room.

Although blood was found on the flat's main door, it remains unclear who it belonged to or how it got there.

After news of the incident broke, several relatives and friends arrived at the unit, watching as police officers carried the bodies out to a hearse. Some stood outside the locked unit in tears for nearly 10 minutes.

Neighbour saw husband struggling to stand

Mr Syarif (transliterated from Chinese), 33, who works in logistics and lives on the same floor, said the couple were on good terms with their neighbours. They would greet others and exchange gifts during festive occasions.

He recalled seeing the elderly man looking exhausted on one occasion, seemingly struggling to stand. The wife had mentioned that her husband was ill, but did not elaborate.

"In the past, I would leave home at about the same time as the wife. The husband would come out to throw rubbish and water the plants. But recently, I haven't seen either of them," he said.

Godson identified flat from news report

A man in his 30s arrived at the unit on the afternoon of Feb 27 and told officers he was the couple's godson. He broke down at the scene.

He said he had just returned from Malaysia when he saw news reports about the deaths at the block. Upon recognising the familiar decorations outside the flat, he realised it was his godparents' home.

The couple had been customers at his barber shop before becoming his godparents, and they would meet regularly for meals. The couple also have a son and a daughter, he added.

"The last time I saw them was before Chinese New Year. Everything seemed normal and they did not mention any health issues. After I returned, I tried contacting them, but no one answered. Now, I can only hope to see them one last time," he said.

Bloodstains on door, flat in disarray

Police investigations lasted more than 12 hours, with officers at the scene from about 6.30am until after 7pm, when the bodies were removed

When Shin Min reporters visited on the night of Feb 27, dried bloodstains could be seen on the main door. From outside, festive decorations were seen hanging in the home, and half-eaten snacks were visible on a cabinet.

The windows were shut, and the living room floor was covered in bloodstains. Sofa cushions and a canvas bag were strewn on the floor, though other items appeared orderly.

Suspected bloodstains were also visible on the railing along the corridor outside the unit.

Family will not be holding a wake

The deceased man's younger brother said there are six siblings in the family, and the deceased was the fifth. He described his brother and sister-in-law as cheerful people.

He added that they usually kept in touch by phone and did not meet during the festive period. "We were shocked to learn of the news from reports. We don't know what happened and cannot enter the flat. We can only wait for the authorities' investigations," he said.

The couple's son declined to be interviewed.

Shin Min understands that the family will not be holding a wake. The bodies will be cremated after being claimed by the family.

