An elderly couple were found dead in a Punggol flat on the morning of Feb 27. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, ST FILE PHOTO

Elderly couple found dead in bloodstained Punggol flat described as affectionate, married for 48 years

The elderly couple found dead in their Punggol home on the morning of Feb 27 has been described as "affectionate" by a neighbour.

Relatives found the couple, a 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, lying motionless in their tenth-floor unit at Block 408B Northshore Drive, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to The Straits Times, they were pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic. Blood was also found inside the flat.

Speaking to Shin Min, retiree Mr Liu (transliterated from Chinese), who resides on the same floor, expressed shock at the incident.

He described the woman as outgoing and talkative, often greeting neighbours as she left and returned home. The man, who was more reserved, was frequently seen tending to his plants along the corridor.

Mr Liu said he had heard about the couple having a godson, though he was not spotted at the scene.

Couple were married for 48 years

Mr Liu added that the couple had been residing in their Punggol flat for around five years. They appeared affectionate and often went out together.

"I saw the female victim recently. She visited me and gave me mandarins and red packets. As for the deceased man, I have not seen him in about three weeks. I never expected such tragic news," Mr Liu said.

Mr Liu recalled exchanging festive greetings with the couple every Chinese New Year. Once, the deceased woman gave Mr Liu's helper a red packet containing $20.

Records from the Registry of Marriages (ROM), seen by Shin Min, showed that the deceased couple married 48 years ago, in 1978. Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records revealed that the pair owned a shipping company that ceased operations in 2021.

The police have classified the case as one involving unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing.

