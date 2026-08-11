The ex-actor uploaded dashcam footage after a netizen described his presence in Singapore as “disgraceful”.

Edmund Chen shares footage of accident after netizen calls his presence in S’pore ‘disgraceful’

Former actor Edmund Chen shared dashcam footage of an accident which purportedly led to his one-day jail term in July, in response to a netizen who commented: “Disgraceful to have you in Singapore.”

Chen, whose legal name is Tan Kai Yuan, pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt to a 21-year-old motorcyclist while driving a car without consideration for other road users.

The accident took place around noon on March 4, 2025, along the AYE towards the CTE.

Chen was initially sentenced to five days in jail, which was later reduced to one day on July 20.

In his Instagram post of the family’s National Day celebration on Aug 9, one netizen commented: “Disgraceful to have you in Singapore.”

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The following day, Chen uploaded dashcam footage, along with a screenshot of the comment.

The video shows the car slowing down significantly while filtering into the lane beside it. A motorcycle drives by on the leftmost lane before crashing into the left side of the car.

In response to netizens’ comments on Instagram, Chen later wrote:

I believe your concerns come from a place of kindness. Now that things have settled, I would like to share what happend in response to your requests.

He added that he hoped his experience could serve as a reminder for others to “stay alert and safe on the road”.

Stomp is unable to confirm whether the dashcam footage was of the accident in March 2025. Stomp has reached out to Chen for comment.

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