Contribute

Duo arrested after drugs, weapons found in car in Toa Payoh

Published
Google Preferred Source badge
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times
Sept 6, 2026

A man and a woman were arrested after police officers found items like weapons, suspected drugs and contraband cigarettes in a car in Toa Payoh on the night of Sept 4.

In a media reply, the police said their officers were patrolling at Block 4 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at about 11.50pm that night when they saw a stationary car.

Karambit knives, suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, duty-unpaid cigarettes and vaporisers were found in the car during police checks and seized.

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested for unauthorised possession of weapons and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

Scroll to continue reading
Follow Stomp on
WhatsAppand
Telegram

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the customs-related offence has been referred to Singapore Customs. The vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness told the Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News that he was delivering food when he noticed a police car on patrol, which then pulled up beside the car.

One of the photographs provided by the reader shows a man sitting on the floor near a police officer, with several items laid out on the ground behind a police cordon.

Dive in
Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...