Items were laid out on the ground behind a police cordon in Toa Payoh.

Duo arrested after drugs, weapons found in car in Toa Payoh

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

Sept 6, 2026

A man and a woman were arrested after police officers found items like weapons, suspected drugs and contraband cigarettes in a car in Toa Payoh on the night of Sept 4.

In a media reply, the police said their officers were patrolling at Block 4 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at about 11.50pm that night when they saw a stationary car.

Karambit knives, suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, duty-unpaid cigarettes and vaporisers were found in the car during police checks and seized.

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested for unauthorised possession of weapons and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

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The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the customs-related offence has been referred to Singapore Customs. The vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness told the Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News that he was delivering food when he noticed a police car on patrol, which then pulled up beside the car.

One of the photographs provided by the reader shows a man sitting on the floor near a police officer, with several items laid out on the ground behind a police cordon.

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