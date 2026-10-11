Melissa Rosabelle Misson was sentenced to four weeks’ jail, fined $600 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years.

Drunk woman bangs on window looking for man at 6.15am, throws 3 flower pots and rack down HDB block

A 24-year-old woman threw three flower pots and a rack down an HDB block after a night of drinking.

She was also caught riding a motorcycle without a valid licence in a separate incident.

Melissa Rosabelle Misson was sentenced to four weeks’ jail, fined $600 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years.

She faced four charges, including committing a rash act that endangered the life or personal safety of others, riding a motorcycle without a valid licence and offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

She pleaded guilty to one charge, while the remaining charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

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Spent the night drinking at Clarke Quay

According to Shin Min Daily News, Misson had gone out for dinner with a group of friends near Clarke Quay at about 11.30pm on Oct 5, 2024, and drank a pint of beer.

The group subsequently went to a nightclub, where she consumed another pint of beer and three whisky-based drinks.

Melissa Rosabelle Misson was sentenced to four weeks’ jail, fined $600 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

As Misson was heavily intoxicated and did not have her keys with her, she followed a male friend to his home at around 4.30am the following day to spend the night.

However, shortly after arriving, she insisted on leaving. Concerned for her safety, the friend accompanied her outside.

He later heard her telling someone over the phone about her location in real time. Believing someone was coming to pick her up, he returned home.

Threw flower pots and rack down HDB block

At about 6.15am, Misson was heard shouting a man’s name outside a second-floor HDB unit and banging on its window.

She then threw three flower pots and a rack down from the corridor.

A 26-year-old male resident heard the commotion and opened his door to investigate. He saw what Misson was doing outside his home and immediately shouted at her to stop.

Misson claimed she was looking for a man named Rizmi, but the resident told her that no one by that name lived there.

The resident’s father called the police and Misson was subsequently arrested.

A breath or blood alcohol test found that her blood alcohol concentration was 168mg per 100ml of blood.

In a separate incident on Sept 5, 2025, at about 2.40am, a traffic police officer caught Misson riding a motorcycle rented by a friend despite not holding a valid driving licence.

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