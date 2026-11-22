A drunk German man who groped a shop assistant’s buttocks later claimed he could not remember what happened, and that “all the women were touching him”.

Groped woman on buttocks and attempted to flee

The incident happened in the early hours o f Aug 8 near Orchard Road.

The victim, a 2 8-year-old woman , was working as a shop assistant at a store in the area and did not know the man, 38-year-old German national Grosse Marius .

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, Marius left a hotel at around midnight and went to a bar near Orchard Road for beer .

He later became drunk and could not remember how much alcohol he had consumed.

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At 2.51am , CCTV footage captured him arriving at the location where the incident took place.

The victim was chatting with two friends along a f ifth-floor corridor when Marius approached her and made a grabbing motion towards her buttocks, molesting her.

After realising she had been touched, the woman confronted him. Marius tried to leave, but she held on to his arm and stopped him.

He made two more attempts to slip away , but the victim and her friends stopped him each time.

During the confrontation, Marius denied molesting the woman and appeared to act aggressively towards her.

Claimed to have no memory of what happened

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Marius at about 3.30am .

When questioned by officers about whether he had touched the victim, Marius claimed he could not remember what had happened, instead alleging that “ all the women were touching him ”.

He also speculated that they were sex workers trying to scam him out of money .

He later changed his account, saying he was unsure whether the victim was working there or had approached him to ask for money or something else .

However, he acknowledged that he r emembered the confrontation between them.

Marius admitted to one charge of molestation and was fined $6,000 . He was also ordered to pay the victim $1,500 in compensation.

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