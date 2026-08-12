The man drove after downing several glasses of wine.

Drunk driver who left pedestrian’s body severed in 3 after Dunearn Road crash appeals for shorter jail term

A man who drove while intoxicated and killed a pedestrian in a crash that also severed the victim’s body into three has appealed against his 11-year jail sentence.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the prosecution has urged the court to increase the sentence to 12 years and nine months, describing the 46-year-old man’s actions as selfish and irresponsible.

However, the man appealed for his sentence to be reduced, saying that he had paid a five-figure sum in compensation to the victim’s wife.

Earlier sentenced to 11 years’ jail

The fatal accident happened at around 2pm on April 23, 2023, along Dunearn Road towards Bukit Timah Road.

The victim, a 64-year-old retiree, was crossing the road when he was hit by the defendant’s BMW vehicle.

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Despite the speed limit along the stretch being 70kmh, the man drove at an “excessive speed” of between 111kmh and 122kmh.

His young children, who were in the car at the time, were also injured in the crash. The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the children’s identities.

The defendant, an Australian citizen and also a Singapore permanent resident, faced three charges, including causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to 11 years’ jail, fined $12,000, and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 15 years.

Impact of crash severed victim’s body into 3

Both the prosecution and defence appealed against the sentence on Aug 11. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved his decision, and the defendant remains out on bail.

According to court proceedings, the defendant had taken an antihistamine that morning after experiencing a runny nose and cough.

In addition, he consumed several glasses of red and white wine at a friend’s son’s birthday party that morning.

The court also heard that the man was feeling tired as he had stayed up the previous night to care for a newborn.

While driving his two young children home from the party, he crashed into a pedestrian, the impact severing the victim’s body into three. The victim’s upper body smashed through the windscreen and landed on the defendant’s legs, while his lower body and left forearm landed on separate lanes.

The accident also left his children screaming in fear.

Defendant’s actions were selfish and irresponsible: Prosecution

In its appeal, the prosecution argued that the defendant had no reason to drink at the party, criticising him for doing so despite already feeling tired before the accident.

It described his actions as selfish and irresponsible, saying they had also harmed his own children.

The prosecution asked the High Court to increase his jail term to 12 years and nine months, while keeping the fine and driving disqualification unchanged.

However, the defence lawyer argued that the existing sentence was excessive and asked the court to impose a jail term ranging from six years and four months to eight years.

The lawyer added that his client was deeply remorseful for his offences and had paid a five-figure sum in compensation to the victim’s wife.

However, he acknowledged that no amount of money could make up for the pain suffered by the victim’s family.

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