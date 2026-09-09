The driver, Low Ek Yong, passed away in June 2025 at the age of 66.

Driving community member mourns PHV driver, 66, who died a year after assault, remembers him as mild-mannered and helpful

A member of the driving community is mourning the death of a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver, who died a year after being assaulted by one of his passengers, describing him as mild-mannered, soft-spoken, and helpful.

The driver, Low Ek Yong, died in June 2025 at the age of 66 — about a year after the incident.

Assaulted by passenger, died a year later

Facebook user Kelvin Lam, who identified himself as a fellow driver and acquaintance in the PHV community, paid tribute to Low in a post on Sept 8.

Lam told Stomp that the incident happened sometime in early June 2024 when Low, who was a Grab driver, had picked up his last passenger for the day.

Upon arriving at the passenger’s destination, Low found that the passenger was asleep and tried to wake him up.

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However, the passenger, who had consumed alcohol, reportedly became angry and proceeded to lunge at Low and push the driver.

Low was found with a fractured skull and a brain injury. He was left in a minimally conscious state and was unable to move on command or respond to external stimuli.

Low died a year later from other causes, including heart disease and large bowel obstruction.

On Sept 7, the passenger, Oruche Morgan Fidelis, 23, was sentenced to a five-day short detention order (SDO) and 100 hours of community service.

Deceased remembered as mild-mannered and helpful

Speaking to Stomp, Lam said he only learnt that Low had been assaulted and hospitalised about a week after the incident.

He described Low as an acquaintance and “driving kaki” whom he met through weekly brunch gatherings in their community.

He described Low as an acquaintance and “driving kaki” whom he met through weekly brunch gatherings in their community. PHOTO: KELVIN LAM

Lam remembered Low as soft-spoken, mild-mannered, and always willing to help new and struggling drivers who joined their gatherings.

“He always kept a low profile and smiled. We had casual conversations,” said Lam.

Low, who had two children, was apparently supposed to go on a family holiday the day after the assault.

Lam added that Low fell into a coma and never woke up, remaining in that state for about a year until his death.

Low fell into a coma and never woke up, remaining in that state for about a year after the assault until his death. PHOTO: KELVIN LAM

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