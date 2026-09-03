The car driven by the 20-year-old-man, which mounted the centre divider kerb along Jurong West Street 91.

Drivers go against traffic while on Kpods, one collides with 2 vehicles in Jurong West

Two men will be charged in court on Sept 3 over separate cases of dangerous driving while allegedly under the influence of etomidate.

The men, aged 20 and 35, were involved in incidents in Jurong West and Choa Chu Kang in October and November 2025 respectively.

Both men will face charges of driving under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving, said the police in a press release on Sept 2.

Car crosses divider in Jurong West

On Oct 28, 2025, at about 8.40pm, police were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a van along Jurong West Street 91.

Investigations found that the 20-year-old driver had failed to move off after the traffic light turned green.

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A bus subsequently overtook his car from the right.

The man then overtook the bus from the left and stopped his car before driving across the centre divider kerb onto the opposite side of the road.

He proceeded against the flow of traffic and collided with the rear right side of another car and a van.

The man then mounted the centre divider kerb again before coming to a stop.

No one was injured in the accident.

Police said the driver appeared unstable and disoriented at the scene.

A vaporiser was also found and seized from his car. The related offence was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and etomidate was subsequently detected in the man’s blood sample.

He will be charged with driving under the influence of drugs under Section 67(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 and dangerous driving under Section 64(1)(a).

Traffic in Choa Chu Kang delayed

In the second case, police were alerted on Nov 26, 2025, at about 8.40pm, to a car travelling against the flow of traffic along Choa Chu Kang Way.

The 35-year-old driver had been travelling along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 before turning into Choa Chu Kang Way.

He then drove against the flow of traffic before turning into a petrol station.

Police said other road users had to slow down to avoid a collision while the man was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Similar to the first case, no injuries were reported.

The driver appeared disoriented and intoxicated at the scene.

A vaporiser was also found in his car and seized, with the related offence referred to HSA. Subsequently, etomidate was detected in his blood sample following HSA’s analysis.

He will be charged with driving under the influence of drugs under Section 67(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 and dangerous driving under Section 64(1)(b).

Up to 12 months’ jail for drug-impaired driving

Police reminded the public that driving under the influence of any substance that impairs one’s ability to drive safely is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act that puts other road users at grave risk.

The offence of driving under the influence of a drug under Section 67(1)(a) carries a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

For a second or subsequent conviction, offenders face a fine of between $5,000 and $20,000 and up to two years’ jail.

They may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Dangerous driving under Section 64(1) carries additional penalties, including fines and jail terms, with offenders also potentially facing disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The police treat such offences seriously and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger public safety on the roads.

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