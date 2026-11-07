The driver of the dashcam vehicle shouted “get out of the road” as he passed the cyclist.

Driver yells at cyclist riding on lane divider in Yishun

A driver yelled at a cyclist riding along the lane dividers of a road in Yishun, seemingly unhappy with the way he was navigating traffic.

TikToker @deadpoolfxt posted a 21-second video on Nov 3 of the encounter, which occurred along Yishun Avenue 2. The timestamp indicates that the encounter happened at around 6.18pm on Nov 1.

As the dashcam vehicle travels in the middle lane, a Mercedes-Benz in front signals left before swerving into the leftmost lane.

Meanwhile, a cyclist can be seen riding along the road dividers separating the rightmost and middle lanes as the Mercedes-Benz changes lanes.

After passing the cyclist, the Mercedes-Benz swerves back into the middle lane, seemingly having moved left to overtake the rider.

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The driver of the dashcam vehicle then approaches the bicycle, and as he passes the cyclist, shouts:

Oi! Get out of the road, lah!

The audio is then bleeped off, probably censoring an expletive, before he shouts, “get out” again.

Some netizens call it ‘tough love’, others say driver was rude

The post garnered over 68,000 views, 3,990 reactions, and 155 comments. It was also shared on Facebook page TR Emeritus where it racked up more than 108,000 views, 700 reactions, and 90 comments.

Many netizens pointed out that the cyclist was a hazard to other road users.

“Thank you, sir. They are creating unnecessary risks for drivers like us,” said one TikToker.

“Awesome tough love; that is suicide to be on the middle of the road,” another said.

A few users felt that the original poster might have saved the cyclist’s life with his reprimand.

“The driver is doing that cyclist a favour and saving his life,” said a netizen. Another said it was a wake-up call to the cyclist: “You saved his life.”

Some netizens felt that the cyclist was being entitled.

“Bro, continue doing what you do... Amazing job, man. Seen many of these cyclists riding in a very entitled way on the road,” said one. “Thanks for scolding those self-entitled cyclists,” another said.

However, not everyone was on the driver’s side, as a few felt that he could have been more polite.

“The cyclist is in the wrong. But we could also be nicer,” said a TikToker.

“This is too dangerous, causing a hazard to road users..But you don’t have the right to ask him to get out of the road — only ask him to ride at the side of the road!” another said.

While cyclists are allowed on roads, they must ride “as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads” and allow vehicles to overtake them safely.

Stomp has reached out to deadpoolfxt for more information.

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