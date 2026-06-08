Sivakandesh, 32, was charged for crashing his car into a Yishun Housing Board void deck on the evening of June 6.

Driver who crashed into Yishun void deck and fled in boxers drove while on drugs, had no license

The driver who crashed his car into the void deck of a Yishun Housing Board block and fled wearing only boxer shorts was handed five charges on June 8, including driving under the influence of drugs.

Sivakandesh, who goes by only one name, was behind the wheel of a black car which crashed into a rubbish chute at Block 150 Yishun Street 11 on June 6. According to Shin Min Daily News, witnesses reported seeing the male driver climbing out of the car wearing only boxer briefs and behaving erratically.

Some also saw Sivakandesh return to the scene, forcefully tear off the license plate, and flee to a nearby flat with it. A stun device and suspected drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Later during follow-up investigations at nearby Block 153, it was previously reported that the man believed to be the car driver locked himself in a flat. When officers gained entry into the unit at about 11.30pm, further suspected drug paraphernalia were found.

Consumed drugs, drove during license suspension

On June 8, Sivakandesh was charged with five offences and appeared in court through a video link.

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According to court documents, at 5.58pm, Sivakandesh had allegedly taken methamphetamine at the open-air car park at Block 150 and proceeded to drive his car. He then crashed into two concrete bollards and the rubbish chute.

The 32-year-old was accused of driving without due care and attention, and left the scene after the accident. He also allegedly drove while his license was suspended, and did not have sufficient third-party risk insurance.

In Singapore, insurance against third-party injuries or death is compulsory.

Sivakandesh was granted a bail of $25,000. As the case remained under police investigation for drug use and possession of a stun device, prosecutors requested for a six-week adjournment.

According to Shin Min, Sivakandesh had argued that the bail was too high and requested for a reduction. In response, the judge stated as his alleged offences were severe, the bail amount was appropriate.

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