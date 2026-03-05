Driver in Teck Whye accident that killed elderly pedestrian charged, found to have inhaled from Kpod

A driver involved in the Teck Whye accident that killed an elderly pedestrian was charged in court on March 5.

Singaporean Lim Jinsheng, 29, was accused of multiple offences including dangerous driving causing death and driving under the influence of a substance.

The Teck Whye accident occurred while Lim was being investigated for an earlier accident.

On Aug 10, 2025, at about 9pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car that had collided with a traffic light at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.

The police conducted a check on Lim, who was the driver, and found two e-vaporisers in his possession and 38 pods in his bag. He admitted to conducting delivery services for pods containing etomidate, also known as Kpods.

He was arrested for driving under the influence of substance and driving without due care and attention. The e-vaporisers and pods were seized, said the police in a March 4 news release.

While being investigated for the Bedok accident, Lim was involved in the fatal traffic accident along Teck Whye Lane on Nov 8 at about 3pm.

Investigations revealed that two elderly pedestrians were standing on the pavement preparing to cross the road when Lim mounted the pavement and collided with both women.

A Stomper shared a video of the accident's aftermath.

One woman, 84, was hospitalised with injuries including a fractured left hip and left wrist.

The other woman, 83, was found unconscious at the scene. She was unconscious when taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4.10pm on the same day.

Lim was arrested at the scene and subsequently found to have inhaled from a Kpod.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, driving under the influence of substance, and driving without due care and attention.

The police added that Lim is also being investigated for additional traffic offences including driving without due care and attention on July 8 and July 16, 2025, respectively, as well as failing to conform to a red traffic light signal on July 5.

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries a jail term of up to eight years, and as a serious offender, he will be punishable with an additional jail term of not less than one year and not more than two years.

Dangerous driving causing grievous hurt carries an imprisonment term not less than one year and not more than five years, and as a serious offender, he will be punishable with an additional fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $10,000 and with an additional jail term of not less than six months and not more than one year.

Driving under the influence of a substance carries a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Driving without due care or reasonable consideration carries a fine of up to $1,500, imprisonment term of up to six months or both, and as a serious offender, he will be punishable with an additional fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $10,000, an additional jail term of not exceeding 12 months or to both.

The offender may be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

