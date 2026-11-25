The bus captain flashed the hazard lights four times upon successfully filtering into the lane.

Driver heartened by bus driver who flashed hazard lights to thank him for giving way on expressway

A bus captain’s unconventional method of thanking others for giving way on the road — by flashing the hazard lights — has left a private-hire driver pleasantly surprised.

TikTok user @thecrabbyuncle shared dashcam footage of the encounter on Nov 19, showing him slowing down for a double-decker bus indicating its intention to switch lanes to exit an expressway tunnel.

Upon changing lanes successfully, the bus driver flashes the hazard light four times — a non-verbal way for drivers to thank other road users for their gestures.

“Driving a public bus through Singapore’s traffic takes skill,” thecrabbyuncle says in the in-screen captions. “Especially when you’re behind the wheel of a double-decker, a little extra space goes a long way. So I eased off and let him in,” he explains.

“Then came the part I didn’t expect — three flashes of his hazard lights: A little thank you that made my day.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The user who shared the dashcam footage appears to be a private-hire driver under Tada, based on his TikTok profile.

Netizen applaud bus driver for being gracious

The video, captioned “A little room for him. A little smile for me”, has racked up more than 97,500 views, 6,500 reactions, and 180 comments. The 19-second reel was also shared on the Road.sg Facebook page, where it garnered over 71,000 views, 630 reactions, and 40 comments.

“See, guys. Being gracious goes a long way. Kudos camcar,” said a TikTok user.

“This is what I call positivity on the road. A few seconds won’t kill,” another said, appreciating the original poster’s patience.

But it was the bus driver’s signal of gratitude that captured the imagination of netizens.

“The bus driver gestures back by blinking his hazard light with THANKS,” explains a TikToker.

“I do that, too, when drivers give way to me, when driving in heavy traffic, especially. These drivers are worth thanking,” said another.

A couple of bus captains chimed in on the practice.

“As a bus captain, I always practise to say thanks in that way,” said one. Another added: “I always do this when drivers give way. Cannot use hand to thumbs up, but can (use) hazard lights to say thank you.”

One TikTok user was happy to see the gesture recorded.

“Finally! Someone video this. I’ve seen this, too, on TPE especially the off duty buses,” said the TikTok user.

Several wondered whether the blinking gesture was widely known.

“How many drivers actually know the meaning of using flashes of hazard lights as thank you?” asked a Facebook user. “Hope all drivers know that kind of gesture when driving on the road,” another said.

The use of hazard lights to show one’s gratitude is not new. The practice started in Japan after it was introduced in 1979 by a transport trade publication targeting lorry drivers.

The practice is also seen in Singapore.

“I’ve been noticing these bus drivers saying thanks quite a bit when you give way to them too, so nice,” said a netizen. “We need a little courtesy sometimes. It is cute,” another said.

Some drivers have never noticed this on the roads, though.

“I have been driving for more than 20 years and didn’t know that it meant ‘thank you’. I usually just put up my hand to thank them,” said a TikTok user.

Whatever the method, netizens seemed aware that being kind on the roads would be good for everyone.

“The roads will be so much better if only more drivers practise good manners and habits on the roads like this driver and the bus driver,” said one netizen.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.