A driver said they spotted two individuals walking along the road shoulder of westbound PIE during a late-night drive.

Driver encounters 2 individuals walking along PIE within seconds while driving at 3am during seventh lunar month

A driver was shocked to encounter two individuals walking along the PIE at around 3am on a night during the seventh lunar month.

Dashcam footage of the encounters — which occurred within seconds — was uploaded by Instagram user @blackbmw535i on Aug 18, with the caption “Bro wt* was that? #7month”.

The exact date of the incident is unclear, though the surroundings indicate that it occurred along westbound PIE near Toa Payoh.

In the video, the dashcam vehicle is seen driving on the first lane near the Jalan Datoh exit when it encounters an individual, dressed in a white top and khaki bottom, walking along the road divider.

“Wt*?” read an on-screen caption as the dashcam vehicle drives past the pedestrian.

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Seconds later, as the dashcam vehicle travels along Thomson Flyover, it encounters another person walking along the road divider. Like the first individual, the person is dressed in a white top, but wears black long bottoms.

“2nd one?” wrote blackbmw535i, clearly in disbelief.

The user shared in the on-screen footage that the encounters took place “at 3am on 7th month”.

‘Just 7th month things’: Netizens amused by PIE encounter

Several netizens were amused by the sight and played along with the joke.

“Hantu one family,” a commenter quipped.

“Just 7th month things,” another wrote.

Pedestrians are not allowed to walk on expressways. Those caught doing so face a $75 fine.

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