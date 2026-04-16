Driver charged after allegedly colliding with woman pushing stroller in Pasir Panjang, hurting her and toddler

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

April 15, 2026

A man driving a car allegedly hit a woman pushing a stroller at a signalised pedestrian crossing in Pasir Panjang Road, causing hurt to a two-year-old boy.

The woman, who was crossing the road when the green man signal was on, was also injured in the accident, but court documents did not disclose details about their injuries.

On April 15, Goh Yong Siang, 74, was charged with causing grievous hurt to the woman by driving a car without considering other road users.

He is also accused of causing hurt to the toddler by driving the vehicle in such a manner.

According to court documents, Goh had allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout when he made a right turn from Harbour Drive towards Pasir Panjang Road, resulting in the collision.

His case will be mentioned again in court on May 13.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving a vehicle without considering other road users, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000 or both.

For causing hurt to another person by driving in such a manner, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $2,500 or both.

Annual road traffic figures the Traffic Police (TP) released in February showed the number of people injured in road accidents has gone up from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic deaths also rose from 142 in 2024 to a record high of 149 in 2025.

In March, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that failing to keep a proper lookout was the top cause of traffic accidents.

To tackle the issue, TP will step up enforcement, including extending speed enforcement measures to more red-light cameras.

TP will also launch the National Road Graciousness Campaign later in 2026, said Ms Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

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