Driver arrested after Seletar West Link accident that left motorcyclist dead

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Aug 19, 2026

A 57-year-old woman has been arrested after an accident in Seletar West Link on Aug 18 that left a motorcyclist dead.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Seletar West Link towards the CTE at about 6.45pm that day.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital, where he later died, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they took one person to Sengkang General Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

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The police added that the woman, who was driving the car, was arrested for careless driving causing death, and is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

A video of the accident’s aftermath, which was posted on TikTok, shows three paramedics at the scene. A motorcycle that had toppled over is seen nearby.

Several passers-by, one of whom is wearing a helmet, appear to be directing traffic away from the two outer lanes.

Five cars, one tipper truck, two other motorcycles and one ambulance can also be seen stationary on the two outer lanes.

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