A 69-year-old female pedestrian was knocked down by a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 87-year-old male driver in Ghim Moh.

Driver, 87, allegedly knocks down elderly woman in Ghim Moh, despite her signalling to let her pass

An 87-year-old male driver allegedly knocked down an elderly female pedestrian in Ghim Moh, despite the woman signaling to him to let her cross first.

The accident occurred at 5.20pm on June 6, at a carpark in front of Block 19 Ghim Moh Road.

The male driver, his female passenger, 85, and a female pedestrian, 69, were taken conscious to hospital, The Straits Times reported.

A Shin Min Daily News reader reported that a Mercedes-Benz had knocked down a pedestrian, then struck two cars parked nearby.

When Shin Min visited the site at 7.30pm, the white Mercedes-Benz and another car involved in the accident — a black Toyota — had been towed away. Car parts were scattered around, and blood stains were spotted on the ground.

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Wei (transliteration), a nearby resident, told Shin Min he was at home when he heard a loud bang and screams. He then looked out his window and discovered his car, an Opel sedan, had been hit.

The male driver of the Mercedes-Benz had allegedly lost control of his vehicle to avoid a female pedestrian while in the parking lot. The car then hit the Toyota, which collided into Wei’s vehicle.

Elderly couple shaken by incident

Photos provided by Wei, 68, showed extensive damage to the black Toyota, with its front bumper and license plate detached. Wei’s car suffered a minor dent and scratches on its left side.

The retiree revealed that the couple in the Mercedes-Benz was apparently on their way to a nearby coffee shop for dinner, and were shaken by the accident.

The 69-year-old female pedestrian laid on the roadside after getting hit, her shoes falling off. The elderly couple reportedly alighted from their car to check on the situation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Pedestrian signalled to driver to let her pass

According to Wei, the woman had already reached the middle of the road when the car pulled in. As such, she signalled to the driver to let her cross, but was hit and fell down.

The back of the woman’s head reportedly bled, and a male passerby stepped in to assist. She was conscious and able to speak to the man, Shin Min reported.

Another resident at the scene, Guo (transliteration), told reporters that the couple who owned the Mercedes-Benz lived nearby, and often went to the zi char stall at a nearby coffee shop to eat dinner.

The 87-year-old driver also told officers on-site that he could not remember what happened, with Guo saying he appeared healthy aside from having weak legs.

When Shin Min visited the zi char stall, a female hawker revealed that the elderly couple were regulars. The driver of the black Toyota was a 30-year-old man who was coincidentally having a meal at the stall when the accident happened.

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