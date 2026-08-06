Driver in 2024 Tampines crash that killed 2 pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death

Nadine Chua, Claudia Tan

The Straits Times

Aug 6, 2026

The driver who caused a six-vehicle collision in Tampines in 2024, which claimed the lives of a junior college student and a 57-year-old woman, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

The court on Aug 6 heard that the student’s mother has been struggling with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder over the loss of her daughter.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 45, admitted to a slew of traffic offences, including dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing hurt.

Syafie arrived at around 8.40am and walked into the State Courts alone, donning sunglasses, a cap and a mask, with his head down.

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His admission to the offences comes more than two years after the crash on April 22, 2024, and after at least four court adjournments.

After working the night shift as an operations manager at a global manufacturing firm and later dropping off a GrabHitch passenger in Bedok at around 6.15am, Syafie drove dangerously by abruptly overtaking a car along Bedok Reservoir Road.

During this dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, Syafie’s car collided with another car, causing it to veer left, and almost hit a motorcyclist.

Syafie then drove away and towards the junction at a speed of between 129kmh and 134kmh. The speed limit there was 50kmh.

He ran the red light, which had been red for at least 26 seconds, and rammed into three vehicles, causing a chain collision.

A video of the accident posted on social media showed a black car travelling at high speed past at least three vehicles before it caused a crash involving five other vehicles including a van.

Syafie’s actions caused the death of Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and a 17-year-old student, who cannot be identified due to a gag order imposed on Aug 6 for all victims below 18.

Norzihan was a passenger in the van on her way to work when the accident occurred. She was a senior technician at pest control firm First Choice Pest Specialist and had worked there for about 10 years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan said Norzihan, who had cardiopulmonary resuscitation performed on her at the scene, died in hospital from multiple injuries, including fractures to her neck and ribs.

The student was a passenger in a car on the way to take part in her school’s annual cross-country event.

Her father was driving their car when the impact from the collision caused it to turn turtle with its doors flung open.

A video of the accident, which was played in court, showed a black car travelling at high speed past at least three vehicles before it caused a crash involving five other vehicles including a van. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG

The prosecutor said the student was trapped under the vehicle, while her father lost consciousness.

The court heard that when the girl’s father woke up in hospital, he first asked where she was.

When told that she had died from her injuries, he broke down. He was later taken to another room to see her and hold her hand.

The prosecutor, citing a victim impact statement by the girl’s mother, said the woman suffered greatly after her daughter’s death.

A medical report from a psychiatrist quoted in court documents stated that she felt life was meaningless. The woman even contemplated dying from illness, but had no suicide ideation due to her religion.

She had to stop working and was unable to do housework, and blamed herself if she could find any kind of enjoyment.

The medical report stated that woman missed her daughter greatly and described how close they were.

She also said she was proud of her daughter, who had aspired to become a doctor.

Eight injured

The court heard that as Syafie sped through the junction, his car collided with two cars before surging forward to crash into another car.

Meanwhile, the first car Syafie crashed into spun before overturning, and this caused it to collide with a van and a minibus.

The crash also caused injuries to eight others, including two 11-year-old boys. One of the victims suffered rib fractures while another sustained a head injury.

Another victim, a 42-year-old woman whose name was redacted, suffered injuries to her hand, which has since made it difficult for her to type and dress herself.

The prosecutor said the victim was unable to concentrate at work, and had poor sleep and appetite as she would often think about the accident.

The woman had to take a less demanding role at her job so that she had more time to recover and go for physiotherapy.

Her 11-year-old son, who was seated in the front passenger seat during the crash, suffered from nightmares and disturbed sleep.

He would unexpectedly remember the accident while in school, and would request toilet breaks to cry. He also wanted to avoid being near a road, crossing a road, or travelling on fast-moving transport, such as trains.

The court heard that Syafie stayed in the driver’s seat after the crash, until a bystander helped him out to the side of the road.

Syafie sustained fractures to his arm and rib, but has no permanent disability. After the hearing, he left the State Courts alone and did not speak to media.

The collision damaged a railing and a lamp post, causing about $1,317 in damage. Court documents stated that Syafie would pay the Land Transport Authority in instalments.

The prosecutor said that the collision significantly affected traffic flow at the junction on that day, as police officers had to engage the National Environment Agency to clear the debris from the scene.

Traffic police had to create diversion plans to re-route traffic at the junction. Normal traffic flow only resumed after 5.30pm on the day of the collision.

Syafie was arrested two days after the crash on April 24 after being discharged from hospital. His driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.

His case was adjourned to Sept 7 for mitigation and sentencing.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years and disqualified from driving.

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