DPM Gan was seen taking the Punggol LRT in a social media post. PHOTOS: GANKIMYONG/INSTAGRAM

DPM Gan Kim Yong filmed taking Punggol LRT days after urging S’poreans to use public transport over driving

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong was spotted riding the Punggol LRT days after urging the public to adopt energy-saving habits such as using public transport.

In a social media post shared on April 10, DPM Gan was seen travelling the Punggol East LRT loop with fellow Punggol GRC Members of Parliament (MPs) Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling, and Yeo Wan Ling.

The video shows DPM Gan speaking with commuters while on the train, sitting or standing beside them as they engage in spirited conversations.

He added in the caption that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been progressively rolling out 2-car Light Rail Vehicles on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT since July 2025 to accommodate more commuters.

“Thank you to all residents who have shared with us your feedback on this initiative. We will continue to work with LTA to improve connectivity and convenience as part of our efforts towards #MakingPunggolABetterHomeForYou,” he wrote.

The post garnered over 52,000 views, as netizens applauded his “ongoing commitment”.

“Wishing you continued success in your efforts, appreciating the dedication you show,” one netizen commented, while others suggested that he take the train during peak hours.

The video was also shared on the Singapore Subreddit by user nftskeptics, where a netizen commended him for his effort to connect with residents.

Some also drew comparisons to another moment that went viral on April 10 — the same day DPM Gan’s video was posted — showing Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh reading a newspaper on the MRT.

Comes days after DPM Gan urged public to take public transport

In a ministerial statement on April 7, DPM Gan had urged government agencies, businesses, and households to “do (their) part” by adopting “simple” measures such as using fans instead of air-conditioning and taking public transport instead of driving.

Netizens subsequently raised concerns over the feasibility of his suggestions.

This comes after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, which pushed up fuel costs across the region.

On April 9, government facilities were directed to adopt energy conservation measures such as setting the air-conditioner at 25 deg C or higher.

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