Mr Singh was spotted standing on an MRT train. PHOTO: WAKEUPSINGAPORE/INSTAGRAM

‘Down to earth’: Viral image of Pritam Singh on MRT wins praise

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was spotted standing in an MRT train, with netizens commending him for the gesture.

The photo was posted on Instagram page @wakeupsingapore, showing Mr Singh dressed in a button-up shirt and pants, standing in the carriage with a pair of glasses and a newspaper in hand.

He is seen looking down at the paper, while a blue-and-white gingham laptop case is placed at his feet.

Mr Singh was seen with a similar case during his court hearings where he was found guilty of lying to a parliamentary committee, and again at the subsequent appeal.

The rest of the carriage appears to be full, with most seats occupied by other commuters.

It is unclear when the sighting took place.

The image came shortly after Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong’s remarks encouraging Singaporeans to use public transport amid the Middle East conflict and its impact on energy prices.

Netizens applaud him for being “good role model”

The post garnered over 14,200 likes, and 1,400 shares, as netizens praised him for being “down to earth” and a “good role model”.

Many also recalled seeing Mr Singh at MRT stations.

“He has earned an ordinary citizen’s respect and admiration,” one netizen said, while another applauded his “tenacity”.

“His car servicing lah,” a netizen joked.

Others poked fun at the overwhelming response from the public, with one user commenting: “Never knew taking the MRT can garner so much brownie points. I should do it more often.”

“Perfect politicians don’t exist. Accountable ones do,” another said.

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