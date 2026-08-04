An SMRT staff member dragged the bollard from beneath the vehicle.

Double-decker bus mounts kerb in Boon Lay, uproots bollard and drags it along while reversing

A double-decker bus mounted a kerb and dislodged a bollard while making a turn near Boon Lay Bus Interchange, uprooting and dragging the fixture along as it reversed.

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao, the incident occurred at the junction of Jurong West Central 3 and Jurong West Street 64, at about 6.40pm on Aug 3.

When reporters arrived at the scene, the bus had stopped diagonally at a junction near the interchange, with several passengers still on board.

A video by the Chinese daily shows the bus’s left-side wheels mounting the kerb, with one of its left rear wheels wedged against a bollard.

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A black-and-yellow kerbstone beside the bus is crushed, while the bollard is dragged across the road as the bus reverses.

At around 6.50pm, several SMRT staff members arrived at the scene to assist. One of them is seen dragging the bollard from under the vehicle, allowing it to complete the turn.

Some passengers appear visibly anxious and are seen peering out of the windows.

The accident obstructed several lanes, resulting in a traffic jam stretching several hundred metres.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for comment.

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