The offender became annoyed by the involuntary noises made by the elderly woman, and felt that they were disrupting her sleep.

Domestic helper throws lotion bottle at employer’s bedridden mother over noises disrupting her sleep

A domestic helper threw a body lotion bottle at her employer’s bedridden elderly mother, who has Parkinson’s disease, after being repeatedly woken by the woman.

Another helper working in the same household later found that the elderly woman had sustained a bleeding and bruised lip, informing the employer of the incident while the offender was out on her day off.

Indonesian domestic helper, Eka Yulianti BT Suryanto, admitted to one charge each of theft and causing hurt by endangering the life of a vulnerable victim. Four other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail on Oct 1.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the offender had worked for the female employer for about 11 years, mainly cleaning the house and caring for the employer’s children.

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The other domestic helper, identified as Gu Si (transliterated), was responsible for caring for the female employer’s mother. The 70-year-old elderly woman had Parkinson’s disease and was bedridden.

Suryanto, Gu Si, and the elderly woman slept in the same room.

Annoyed by noise from elderly woman

In November 2025, the offender became annoyed by the involuntary noises made by the elderly woman, and felt that they were disrupting her sleep.

She threw items such as an air freshener and bottles of body lotion at the elderly woman.

At about 3am on Jan 22, 2026, Suryanto became irritated by the noises again and flung a bottle of body lotion at the elderly woman, which struck her on the lip.

The offender did not check whether the elderly woman was injured and went back to sleep.

The next morning, Gu Si noticed that the elderly woman’s lip was bleeding and bruised while changing her diaper.

She took photos of the injuries and asked Suryanto about them. The latter admitted that she had caused the injury.

However, neither helper told the employer about the incident at the time, and the elderly woman did not receive medical treatment.

Gu Si was also reportedly afraid of the offender and hesitated coming clean with their employer.

Three days after the incident, Gu Si told their employer the truth while the offender was out on her day off.

The employer made a police report that day.

Stole nearly $3,000 worth of jewellery

After receiving the police report, officers arrived at the unit that evening and went through the ’Suryanto’s belongings.

They found $70 worth of supermarket vouchers and various pieces of jewellery in her bag. She subsequently admitted that she had stolen the items.

Further investigations revealed that she had stolen a gold bangle and gold bracelet from the employer’s dressing table in October and November 2025.

Suryanto later pawned the jewellery — worth about $2,880 — and sent the money back to her hometown.

The employer had previously noticed that the jewellery was missing, but Suryanto claimed she had not seen the items and suggested that someone else might have misplaced them.

She has not made any restitution.

The domestic helper was arrested on Jan 25, 2026, and was subsequently released on bail.

Offender says she is sole breadwinner for family

In mitigation, Suryanto said she was the sole breadwinner for her family and had been unable to work while staying at the embassy during investigations.

She explained that she was a single mother with three children, one of whom has special needs. Her father had also suffered a stroke.

Suryanto added that she had to borrow money to support her family while on bail and staying at the embassy for eight months.

She promised not to reoffend and asked the judge for leniency.

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