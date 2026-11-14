A person, whose body was covered by a towel, was seen being taken to an ambulance.

Domestic helper locks herself in Clementi flat with knife during 2-hour standoff with police, gets arrested for theft

A domestic helper who was purportedly accused of stealing locked herself inside a Clementi flat with a knife, leading to a two-hour standoff with police before she was arrested.

The incident took place at Block 731 Clementi West Street 2 at about 7.15pm on Nov 12.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene at about 8pm after receiving a tip-off, four police cars and two fire engines were parked below the block, while several police officers were gathered outside the unit.

At about 9pm , a person covered with a towel was seen being taken to an ambulance.

Police officers continued taking statements inside the unit, with their work still ongoing at 10pm . Officers were also seen returning their shields to their vehicles.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said she had noticed police officers visiting the unit as early as about 5pm . She also heard children crying during the incident.

According to her, a couple and their two children , who are in primary school, lived in the flat. However, the husband had suffered a stroke about in 2024 , after which his wife began returning home less frequently and hired a domestic helper to care for him.

The neighbour added that she heard the husband repeatedly shouting and scolding someone on the night of the incident, although she was unsure what had happened.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

At one point, she saw police officers carrying shields arriving at the unit.

According to accounts from the scene, the domestic helper was suspected of stealing, leading to an argument with the occupants. She subsequently locked herself inside the flat with a knife, according to the Chinese daily.

In response to Stomp’s queries, police said they received a call for assistance at 7.15pm on Nov 12. A 27-year-old female was arrested for theft in dwelling, and police investigations are ongoing.

Neighbour recalls frequent arguments at flat

Another neighbour whom Shin Min spoke to said the occupants had lived there for more than 20 years but often quarrelled, sometimes even late at night.

She added that their children also frequently played with a ball indoors at night or made noise, disturbing those living nearby.

“This is not the first time the police have been called to the unit. I’ve seen them come by many times before, but never has it been this serious,” she said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.