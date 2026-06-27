Screenshots of what appeared to be a condominium’s by-laws showed that domestic helpers were barred from using facilities within the development.

Domestic helper allegedly asked to leave condo gym as ‘servants’ not allowed

A condominium’s by-laws, which bar domestic workers from using the residence’s facilities and label them as “servants”, have sparked widespread debate on the treatment of helpers in Singapore, with many netizens calling the regulations “appalling” and “disgusting”.

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) shared an Instagram post about the issue on June 22, titled: “Did you know? Domestic workers may be barred from your condo’s facilities”.

The post included a screenshot of what appeared to be an undisclosed condo’s by-laws — a set of regulations that residents must follow while living on the property.

“Only residents and their guests but not their employees may use the gymnasium/ fitness corner,” the document read.

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According to the post, Angie (not her real name), a migrant domestic worker, was confronted in the condo’s gym by a cleaner, who told her that she was not allowed to use the facilities.

“The cleaner called down a member of the Management to confirm this, and they stood over her as she packed her things. She left shaken and upset,” the post alleged.

By-laws exclude domestic workers

Angie’s employer looked into the condo’s by-laws, which revealed that employees of residents were indeed barred from using facilities.

Another screenshot showed the document explicitly distinguishing residents from employees.

“The term ‘member of the family’ shall not include guests, servants, or agents of the occupier,” the document read.

Angie’s employer pointed out that even guests have more access to facilities than her helper, describing the way the rule was enforced as “intimidating conduct” and “deeply troubling”.

The post also urged residents to review their condo’s by-laws and raise concerns with their management committees.

In a similar incident, the management council of a Geylang condominium faced public backlash for banning work permit holders in the construction sector from residing in the development.

According to the Straits Times report, a by-law is valid even if it was passed by a minority of owners in the development, as long as they represent 75 per cent of the share value of those attending the general meeting.

Another report in 2018 stated that condominiums in Tanjong Rhu and East Coast have rules barring helpers from using certain facilities.

A form of ‘segregation’: Netizens

In the comments, many netizens expressed outrage over Angie’s predicament.

“This is really shocking. Shouldn’t a live-in migrant worker be considered a condo resident too?” one netizen asked, while another criticised the “double standards” that leave domestic helpers on the losing end.

One netizen even called the regulations “disgusting”, adamant that it was a form of “segregation”.

“The fact that the by-laws use the word “servants” is appalling. Not even helper,” another chimed in.

Stomp has reached out to HOME for more information.

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