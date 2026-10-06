The Havelock resident said he had spoken to his neighbour repeatedly regarding the faeces.

Dog poops outside Havelock homes several times a week, owner says he did not let it out on purpose

A Havelock Road resident said he has been troubled for the past two years by his neighbour’s dog repeatedly defecating outside his and other residents’ homes two to three times a week, with one incident allegedly ending in faeces being tossed from the corridor.

The dog’s owner told reporters that his metal gate was faulty and that he did not intentionally let his pet out.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incidents occurred at Block 22 along Havelock Road.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said he initially spoke to the dog’s owner and asked the family to clean up after the pet.

However, as he is getting older and has difficulty walking, he said he is now unable to approach the owner each time it happens.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

He added that his unit is some distance away from the dog’s owner’s home. Despite lodging complaints with the relevant authorities, he said the issue remained unresolved, and he was advised to install a closed-circuit television camera to gather evidence.

According to the man, the Pomeranian comes out and defecates along the corridor two to three times a week, sometimes outside his home and at other times outside his neighbours’ units.

Each time, he said, authorities would have to be notified to clean up the mess.

Footage of one incident, taken on Sept 28, shows the dog running to the man’s doorstep at around 4am, defecating and leaving.

The man said the dog would defecate outside his home frequently. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

“Every time, we have to get someone to come and clean it up, but that only treats the symptoms and not the root of the problem,” he said.

“We are not saying there is anything wrong with keeping pets, but people should have some consideration for others and keep the common areas clean.”

However, when reporters visited the block, some neighbours said they had not been affected by the issue.

Dog owner’s son allegedly throws faeces from corridor

In another video provided by the resident, the Pomeranian was seen defecating at around 7.59pm on Aug 11, 2025.

A man believed to be the dog owner’s son allegedly picked up the faeces and tossed it from the corridor.

Faeces were also found at another part of the corridor that evening, and the resident asked the dog owner’s son to clean it up.

“The same thing keeps happening, but I have nowhere to turn to for help. It has been very distressing,” he said.

Dog owner says he did not intentionally let dog out

When approached by reporters, the dog’s owner, Mr Lin (transliterated), said the incidents occurred because his metal gate could not be fully closed.

“The gate is spoilt. I didn’t intentionally let the dog out, so it’s not my problem,” he said.

Lin demonstrated that the gate could not be shut properly. Even when he tried to close it forcefully, the gate would open again.

He stressed that the dog would sometimes slip out when he was too tired after work or when his children were not watching the animal.

“I couldn’t possibly deliberately train the dog to defecate outside my neighbour’s home. If they notify us, we will go and clean it up,” he said.

He added that the white Pomeranian had been with the family for three years and that his children walked the dog each day.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.