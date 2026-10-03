Divorced man takes DNA test after relatives say son doesn’t resemble him, finds out boy isn’t his

A man in Pingtung, a county in southern Taiwan, decided to take his son for a DNA paternity test after relatives remarked that the boy did not look like him — only to find out his son was not biologically his.

The truth came to light after his nine-year marriage ended, prompting him to file a lawsuit against his ex-wife.

According to Taiwanese news outlet China Times, the man married his ex-wife on Nov 11, 2015, and their son was born during the marriage.

The couple divorced nearly a decade later, on July 4, 2024.

After the divorce, the man began hearing comments from relatives and friends that the boy did not resemble him, raising his suspicions on the matter.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

He eventually decided to get a paternity test at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, which concluded that the man was not the boy’s biological father. The test results reportedly showed that the pair could not be biologically related as parent and child, with their DNA failing to match at seven genetic markers.

After receiving the results, the man filed a lawsuit with the Pingtung District Court seeking to legally deny the boy’s status as his child and formally establish that he was not the boy’s biological father.

His ex-wife did not dispute the results, admitting that the boy was not her former husband’s child. However, she did not reveal who the boy’s biological father was.

The court ultimately ruled in favour of the man, with the legal costs ordered to be borne by the ex-wife and boy.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.